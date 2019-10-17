Avalara : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5, 2019

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after market close. Avalara will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

Avalara Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Conference Call: (844) 882-5970 from the United States and Canada, (647) 253-8697 International, with conference ID 2882089

Webcast: investor.avalara.com; replay will also be archived on this website

Replay: (800) 585-8367 from the United States and Canada, (416) 621-4642 International, with conference ID 2882089; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.

