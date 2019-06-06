Log in
Avalara : to Present at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/06/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Bill Ingram, will present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston.

  • When: Tuesday, June 11, 2019
  • Time: 1:50 p.m. ET (10:50 a.m. PT)
  • Webcast: investor.avalara.com; archived replay to be made available for a limited time on this website

About Avalara, Inc.
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.


© Business Wire 2019
