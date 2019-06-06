Avalara : to Present at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance
automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that its Chief
Financial Officer, Bill Ingram, will present at the Stifel Cross Sector
Insight Conference in Boston.
When: Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Time: 1:50 p.m. ET (10:50 a.m. PT)
Webcast: investor.avalara.com;
archived replay to be made available for a limited time on this website
About Avalara, Inc.
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes
get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting,
ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara
delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes,
including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and
other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices
across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium,
Brazil, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.
