Avalon Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2020) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marilyn Spink, P.Eng. to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Ms. Spink will replace Brian MacEachen, who recently informed the Board of his decision to step down from the Board, after serving as a Board member for over 20 years, although he will continue to serve the Company in an advisory role. Alan Ferry has agreed to assume responsibility as Board Chair, a role he previously held from 2007 to 2013.

Ms. Spink is a materials and metallurgical engineer with over 25 years of multi-discipline project execution experience from Feasibility Studies through to basic and detailed engineering, construction and commissioning. She has worked both in steel-making operations and the mining industry and has served on the Executive Committee of the Professional Engineers of Ontario.

Commented Avalon's President and CEO, Don Bubar, "I am pleased to welcome another highly experienced materials engineer to Avalon's Board to succeed Ken Thomas, who retired last year. As the Company advances its critical minerals projects to the development stage, having access to the kind of expertise that Marilyn brings to our Board will be important support for Avalon's ambitions to transition to a profitable producer of lithium and other critical minerals products. I would also like to thank Brian for his many years of service on the Board, both as Board Chair and as Chair of our Audit Committee. We wish him well as he transitions into retirement and we will continue to take advantage of his considerable financial experience in an advisory role."

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while looking at several new project opportunities, including re-activating its 100%-owned Lilypad Tantalum-Cesium Project in northwestern Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

