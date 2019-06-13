Avalon GloboCare : President and CEO David Jin, M.D., Ph.D. to Chair the "Research and Application of Stem Cell Exosomes" Session at This Year's Second International Aesthetic Industry Conference

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a leading global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced today the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jin. M.D., Ph.D., will participate at the Second International Aesthetic Industry Conference in Chengdu, China, the largest scale of its kind across all of Asia.

Dr. Jin will lead the "Application of Stem Cell Exosomes" session, acting as both chair and speaker of the panel. At this time, Dr. Jin will also unveil the launch of Avalon's new exosome product commercialization plan. The company will be providing a series of skincare and wound-healing products with Avalon's Clinical-grade Tissue-specific EXosomes as additives (ACTEX).

Additionally, Yu Zhou, the Co-CEO of Avalon's subsidiary GenExosome Technologies, will provide the conference keynote address. GenExosome Technologies developed the proprietary exosome isolation systems in order to promote implementation of exosome biotechnology in "liquid biopsies" and provide innovative exosome products for clinical diagnosis and treatment. Yu Zhou's keynote presentation is titled "Application of Exosome Technology in Aesthetic Industry: Isolation, Quality Control, and Exosomic Analysis."

"Avalon GloboCare is dedicated to assembling and integrating the premier scientific, clinical, and regulatory resources from around the world, in order to accelerate innovative and transformative cellular and exosome-based technologies, as well as their clinical applications," stated Dr. Jin. "We are honored to lead a panel with international experts to discuss this evolving ecosystem, as well as showcasing our exosome product commercialization plan."

For more information on the conference, please see below:

Session Information:

Date: June 15, 2019

Time: 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Venue: Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center, Chengdu, China

