Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Avalon Holdings Corp    AWX

AVALON HOLDINGS CORP (AWX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Avalon Holdings Corporation : Announces Second Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 11:02pm CEST

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018.       

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2018 were $16.7 million compared with $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2017.  The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2017.  For the second quarter of 2018, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.16 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.03 in the second quarter of 2017.

For the first six months of 2018, net operating revenues were $28.2 million compared with $25.3 million for the first six months of 2017.  The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.2 million in the first six months of 2018 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the first six months of 2017.  For the first six months of 2018, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.05 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.21 in the first six months of 2017.        

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations.  Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated amenities, three golf courses and related country clubs and facilities.

 

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017






Net operating revenues:






Waste management services

$          11,510

$            9,490

$          19,968

$          17,103






Food, beverage and merchandise sales

2,206

2,270

3,246

3,376

Other golf and related operations

2,989

2,817

5,007

4,800

 Total golf and related operations

5,195

5,087

8,253

8,176






Total net operating revenues

16,705

14,577

28,221

25,279






Costs and expenses:






Waste management services operating costs

9,090

7,533

15,752

13,427

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

932

961

1,399

1,514

Golf and related operations operating costs

3,146

3,150

5,363

5,556

Depreciation and amortization expense

726

761

1,455

1,509

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,215

2,063

4,440

4,065

Operating income (loss)

596

109

(188)

(792)






Other income (expense):






Interest expense

(174)

(177)

(345)

(352)

Other income, net

113

109

173

186

Income (loss) before income taxes

535

41

(360)

(958)






Provision for income taxes

41

32

60

52

Net income (loss)

494

9

(420)

(1,010)






Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(129)

(112)

(244)

(205)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$               623

$               121

$              (176)

$              (805)






Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:






Basic net income (loss) per share

$              0.16

$              0.03

$             (0.05)

$             (0.21)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$              0.16

$              0.03

$             (0.05)

$             (0.21)






Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 

3,803

3,803

3,803

3,803

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,818

3,827

3,803

3,803

 

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)







June 30,

December 31,

2018

2017

Assets


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$              2,409

$              1,025

Accounts receivable, net

11,046

9,906

Unbilled membership dues receivable

1,009

580

Inventories

1,010

850

Prepaid expenses

378

512

Other current assets

26

34

 Total current assets

15,878

12,907


Property and equipment, net

43,992

43,215

Leased property under capital leases, net

6,311

6,360

Restricted cash

1,326

2,826

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8

8

Other assets, net

56

62

Total assets

$             67,571

$             65,378


Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of obligations under capital leases

$                 231

$                 212

Current portion of long term debt

562

547

Accounts payable

9,131

7,832

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,050

739

Accrued income taxes

31

26

Other accrued taxes

242

372

Deferred membership dues revenue

4,034

2,718

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

734

658

Total current liabilities

16,015

13,104


Long term debt, net of current portion

10,460

10,745

Obligations under capital leases, net of current portion

841

857

Asset retirement obligation

100

100


Equity:


Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

38,273

38,446

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

1,882

2,126

Total shareholders' equity

40,155

40,572

Total liabilities and equity

$             67,571

$             65,378

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avalon-holdings-corporation-announces-second-quarter-results-300694737.html

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVALON HOLDINGS CORP
11:12pAVALON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
11:02pAVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter Results
PR
08/01AVALON HOLDINGS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30AVALON HOLDINGS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
07/30TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Tesla and Avalon Holdings
AC
07/25AVALON HOLDINGS CORP : Avalon Holdings Shares Soar on Unusually High Volumes Thi..
AC
05/31AVALON HOLDINGS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination o..
AQ
05/10AVALON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/10AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter Results
PR
04/27AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION (NYSEAME : AWX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters t..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:08pAvalon reports Q2 results 
08/01Actions And Reactions During Earnings Season - The Idea Guide 
08/01PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (08/01/2018) 
07/31Midday Gainers / Losers (07/31/2018) 
07/31Avalon Holdings' Unwarranted Gains Will Reverse Shortly 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.