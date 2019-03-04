AvalonBay Communities, Inc. : Provides First Quarter 2019 Operating Update

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) (the “Company”) announced
today that total rental revenue for Established Communities for the two
months ending February 28, 2019 increased 3.0% over the prior year
period.
The Company also provided the following operating metrics:
|
|
Established Communities
|
Like-Term Effective Rent Change
|
January & February
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|
|
1.3%
|
|
|
Definitions
Established Communities (also known as Same
Store Communities) are consolidated communities in the markets where the
Company has a significant presence (New England, New York/New Jersey,
Mid-Atlantic, Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California)
and where a comparison of operating results from the prior year to the
current year is meaningful, as these communities were owned and had
stabilized occupancy as of the beginning of the respective prior year.
The Established Communities for the year ended December 31, 2019 are
communities that are consolidated for financial reporting purposes, had
stabilized occupancy as of January 1, 2018, are not conducting or
planning to conduct substantial redevelopment activities, and are not
held for sale or planned for disposition within the fiscal year. A
community is considered to have stabilized occupancy at the earlier of
(i) attainment of 95% physical occupancy or (ii) the one-year
anniversary of completion of development or redevelopment.
Like-Term Effective Rent Change represents
the percentage change in effective rent between two leases of the same
lease term category for the same apartment. The Company defines
effective rent as the contractual rent for an apartment less amortized
concessions and discounts. Average Like-Term Effective Rent Change is
weighted based on the number of leases meeting the criteria for new
move-in and renewal like-term effective rent change. New move-in
like-term effective rent change is the change in effective rent between
the contractual rent for a resident who moves out of an apartment, and
the contractual rent for a resident who moves into the same apartment
with the same lease term category. Renewal like-term effective rent
change is the change in effective rent between two consecutive leases of
the same lease term category for the same resident occupying the same
apartment.
About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect
ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158
apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21
communities were under development and nine communities were under
redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of
developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities
in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New
Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the
Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. More
information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.
