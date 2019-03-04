Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AvalonBay Communities    AVB

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES

(AVB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. : Provides First Quarter 2019 Operating Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 07:01am EST

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) (the “Company”) announced today that total rental revenue for Established Communities for the two months ending February 28, 2019 increased 3.0% over the prior year period.

The Company also provided the following operating metrics:

 
Established Communities
Like-Term Effective Rent Change
January & February
 
2019 2018
 
2.3% 1.3%
 

Definitions

Established Communities (also known as Same Store Communities) are consolidated communities in the markets where the Company has a significant presence (New England, New York/New Jersey, Mid-Atlantic, Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California) and where a comparison of operating results from the prior year to the current year is meaningful, as these communities were owned and had stabilized occupancy as of the beginning of the respective prior year. The Established Communities for the year ended December 31, 2019 are communities that are consolidated for financial reporting purposes, had stabilized occupancy as of January 1, 2018, are not conducting or planning to conduct substantial redevelopment activities, and are not held for sale or planned for disposition within the fiscal year. A community is considered to have stabilized occupancy at the earlier of (i) attainment of 95% physical occupancy or (ii) the one-year anniversary of completion of development or redevelopment.

Like-Term Effective Rent Change represents the percentage change in effective rent between two leases of the same lease term category for the same apartment. The Company defines effective rent as the contractual rent for an apartment less amortized concessions and discounts. Average Like-Term Effective Rent Change is weighted based on the number of leases meeting the criteria for new move-in and renewal like-term effective rent change. New move-in like-term effective rent change is the change in effective rent between the contractual rent for a resident who moves out of an apartment, and the contractual rent for a resident who moves into the same apartment with the same lease term category. Renewal like-term effective rent change is the change in effective rent between two consecutive leases of the same lease term category for the same resident occupying the same apartment.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES
07:01aAVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. : Provides First Quarter 2019 Operating Update
BU
02/28AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obli..
AQ
02/22AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
02/15AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES : Ben Kasdan, AIA, LEED AP Named Associate Principal of KT..
AQ
02/14AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES : Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Details
BU
02/14AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES : Makes Commitment to Setting Science-Based Emissions Redu..
BU
02/05AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
02/04AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES : Adjusted 4Q Profit in Line With Expectations
DJ
02/04AVALONBAY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 350 M
EBIT 2019 884 M
Net income 2019 658 M
Debt 2019 7 413 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 40,53
P/E ratio 2020 38,69
EV / Sales 2019 14,6x
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
Capitalization 26 905 M
Chart AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES
Duration : Period :
AvalonBay Communities Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 201 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Naughton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sean J. Breslin Chief Operating Officer
Kevin P. O'Shea Chief Financial Officer
Jim Graves Vice President-Information Services
H. Jay Sarles Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES11.61%26 958
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL11.35%27 260
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.13.82%18 383
UDR INC.11.84%12 243
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY7.73%11 797
SUN COMMUNITIES INC11.88%9 810
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.