AvalonBay Communities, Inc. : Provides First Quarter 2019 Operating Update

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) (the “Company”) announced today that total rental revenue for Established Communities for the two months ending February 28, 2019 increased 3.0% over the prior year period.

The Company also provided the following operating metrics:

Established Communities Like-Term Effective Rent Change January & February 2019 2018 2.3% 1.3%

Definitions

Established Communities (also known as Same Store Communities) are consolidated communities in the markets where the Company has a significant presence (New England, New York/New Jersey, Mid-Atlantic, Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California) and where a comparison of operating results from the prior year to the current year is meaningful, as these communities were owned and had stabilized occupancy as of the beginning of the respective prior year. The Established Communities for the year ended December 31, 2019 are communities that are consolidated for financial reporting purposes, had stabilized occupancy as of January 1, 2018, are not conducting or planning to conduct substantial redevelopment activities, and are not held for sale or planned for disposition within the fiscal year. A community is considered to have stabilized occupancy at the earlier of (i) attainment of 95% physical occupancy or (ii) the one-year anniversary of completion of development or redevelopment.

Like-Term Effective Rent Change represents the percentage change in effective rent between two leases of the same lease term category for the same apartment. The Company defines effective rent as the contractual rent for an apartment less amortized concessions and discounts. Average Like-Term Effective Rent Change is weighted based on the number of leases meeting the criteria for new move-in and renewal like-term effective rent change. New move-in like-term effective rent change is the change in effective rent between the contractual rent for a resident who moves out of an apartment, and the contractual rent for a resident who moves into the same apartment with the same lease term category. Renewal like-term effective rent change is the change in effective rent between two consecutive leases of the same lease term category for the same resident occupying the same apartment.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

