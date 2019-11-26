Log in
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD

(AVANCE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 11/26 03:58:04 am
49.85 NOK   -5.41%
03:58aAVANCE GAS : Q3 2019 Presentation
PU
03:53aAvance Gas Holding Ltd – Q3 2019 Presentation
GL
02:00aAvance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
GL
Avance Gas : Q3 2019 Presentation

11/26/2019 | 03:58am EST
Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Q3 2019 Presentation
Please find enclosed the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) for the third quarter 2019 results to be held on the webcast/conference call 26 November, 2019 at 15:00 CET. Attend by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/94378ksz Attend by conference call: UK and International: +44 (0) 2071 928 000 US: +1 631 510 7495 Norway: +47 23 96 02 64 Confirmation code: 8359635 For further queries, please contact: Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), operating a fleet of 14 modern VLGC. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:57:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 163 M
EBIT 2019 77,0 M
Net income 2019 47,9 M
Debt 2019 375 M
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 7,83x
P/E ratio 2020 5,52x
EV / Sales2019 4,54x
EV / Sales2020 3,89x
Capitalization 365 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 51,60  NOK
Last Close Price 52,70  NOK
Spread / Highest target 8,16%
Spread / Average Target -2,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Marius Hermansen Chairman
Kenneth Aasvang Operations Manager
Peder Carl Gram Simonsen Chief Financial Officer
Gøril Gleditsch Technical Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD326.38%365
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.103.52%1 962
BW LPG215.06%1 229
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.89.80%1 114
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.60.21%808
DORIAN LPG LTD.144.94%776
