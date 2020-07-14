Log in
AVANGRID : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/14/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Today AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $35 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 422 M - -
Net income 2020 660 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
Yield 2020 4,05%
Capitalization 13 769 M 13 769 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 18,1%
Chart AVANGRID, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avangrid, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANGRID, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 45,33 $
Last Close Price 44,56 $
Spread / Highest target 7,72%
Spread / Average Target 1,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Kump President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Douglas K. Stuver Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John L. Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
John Elias Baldacci Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.-12.90%13 769
ORSTED A/S25.25%55 304
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.87%38 516
SEMPRA ENERGY-20.67%35 155
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-5.14%33 167
ENGIE-22.81%30 483
