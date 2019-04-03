Log in
AVANGRID INC

(AGR)
AVANGRID : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/03/2019 | 11:31am EDT

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after the market closes.

In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Thursday, April 25, 2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session.

Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the Investors section of AVANGRID’s website at http://www.avangrid.com. Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson Street Events (www.streetevents.com), a password-protected event management site.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $32 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates 7.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power, with a presence in 22 states across the United States. AVANGRID supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals approved by the member states of the United Nations, and earned the Compliance Leader Verification, a third party verification of its ethics and compliance program certification, from Ethisphere Institute. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,500 people. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


© Business Wire 2019
AVANGRID : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
New standards to drive U.S. sustainability-linked lending
AVANGRID : Renewables and PSE Announce Largest Solar Project in Washington
AVANGRID : Announcement of largest solar project in Washington
AVANGRID : New solar project set for Bickleton
AVANGRID : Solar project, with more than a half-million panels, proposed for pri..
AVANGRID INC : Ex-dividend day for
AVANGRID : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AVANGRID : Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies® in 2019 by the Ethis..
AVANGRID : Hydropower pipeline to Mass. gains critical support
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 269 M
EBIT 2019 1 182 M
Net income 2019 730 M
Debt 2019 7 664 M
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 21,95
P/E ratio 2020 18,94
EV / Sales 2019 3,70x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capitalization 15 531 M
Technical analysis trends AVANGRID INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 51,5 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Torgerson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Marone President & Chief Executive Officer-UIL
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Douglas K. Stuver Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John L. Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVANGRID INC0.34%15 531
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-9.60%41 161
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.69%37 842
ENGIE6.59%36 276
SEMPRA ENERGY17.04%34 509
ORSTED17.65%31 868
