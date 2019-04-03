AVANGRID : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AVANGRID,
Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its first quarter 2019 financial
results on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after the market closes.
In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a
webcast conference call with financial analysts on Thursday, April 25,
2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time. AVANGRID’s Executive team
will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question
and answer session.
Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may
listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the
Investors section of AVANGRID’s website at http://www.avangrid.com.
Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson Street Events (www.streetevents.com),
a password-protected event management site.
About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading,
sustainable energy company with approximately $32 billion in assets and
operations in 24 U.S. states. AVANGRID has two primary lines of
business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks
owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million
customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and
operates 7.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind
power, with a presence in 22 states across the United States. AVANGRID
supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals approved
by the member states of the United Nations, and earned the Compliance
Leader Verification, a third party verification of its ethics and
compliance program certification, from Ethisphere Institute. AVANGRID
employs approximately 6,500 people. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.
