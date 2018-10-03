AVANGRID : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) will be releasing its third quarter 2018
financial results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, after the market closes.
In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a
webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, October
24, 2018 beginning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time. AVANGRID’s Executive team
will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question
and answer session.
Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may
listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the
Investors section of AVANGRID’s website at http://www.avangrid.com.
Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson Street Events (www.streetevents.com),
a password-protected event management site.
About AVANGRID
AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company
with $31 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. AVANGRID
has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid
Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas
utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England.
Avangrid Renewables owns and operates 7.1 gigawatts of electricity
capacity, primarily through wind power, with a presence in 22 states
across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,500 people.
AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals, received a
Climate Development Project climate score of “A-,” the top score
received in the utilities sector, and has been recognized for two
consecutive years by Ethical Boardroom as the North American utility
with the “best corporate governance practices.” For more information,
visit www.avangrid.com.
