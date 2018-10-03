Log in
News Summary

AVANGRID : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/03/2018

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) will be releasing its third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, after the market closes.

In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 beginning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session.

Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the Investors section of AVANGRID’s website at http://www.avangrid.com. Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson Street Events (www.streetevents.com), a password-protected event management site.

About AVANGRID

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with $31 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates 7.1 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power, with a presence in 22 states across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,500 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals, received a Climate Development Project climate score of “A-,” the top score received in the utilities sector, and has been recognized for two consecutive years by Ethical Boardroom as the North American utility with the “best corporate governance practices.” For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


© Business Wire 2018
