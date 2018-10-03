AVANGRID : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) will be releasing its third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, after the market closes.

In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 beginning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session.

Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the Investors section of AVANGRID’s website at http://www.avangrid.com. Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson Street Events (www.streetevents.com), a password-protected event management site.

About AVANGRID

