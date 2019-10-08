Log in
AVANGRID : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/08/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, after the market closes.

In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session.

Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the Investors section of AVANGRID’s website at http://www.avangrid.com. Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson Street Events (www.streetevents.com), a password-protected event management site.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $33 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates 7.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power, with a presence in 22 states across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,500 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


© Business Wire 2019
