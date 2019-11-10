Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avangrid, Inc.    AGR

AVANGRID, INC.

(AGR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AVANGRID : to Participate in the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 12:11pm EST

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will participate in the EEI Financial Conference beginning on Sunday, November 10th. Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a copy of the presentation materials on the Investors section of AVANGRID’s website at http://www.avangrid.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $34 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,500 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVANGRID, INC.
12:11pAVANGRID : to Participate in the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference
BU
10/31AVANGRID : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
10/30AVANGRID, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
10/29AVANGRID : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29AVANGRID : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
BU
10/22AVANGRID : Renewables Names Alejandro de Hoz President and CEO
BU
10/08AVANGRID : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/17AVANGRID : Renewables to Sell Stake in Arizona Wind and Solar Projects
BU
09/05AVANGRID INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01AVANGRID : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 483 M
EBIT 2019 1 199 M
Net income 2019 672 M
Debt 2019 7 726 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 22,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,55x
EV / Sales2020 3,57x
Capitalization 15 290 M
Chart AVANGRID, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avangrid, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANGRID, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,61  $
Last Close Price 49,48  $
Spread / Highest target 7,11%
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Torgerson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Marone President & Chief Executive Officer-UIL
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Douglas K. Stuver Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John L. Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.-3.41%15 290
SEMPRA ENERGY31.35%40 373
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.45%40 215
ENGIE13.25%39 794
ORSTED AS36.56%35 923
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-33.45%31 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group