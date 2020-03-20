Avangrid : Form4

Each phantom share unit is the economic equivalent of one share of the Issuer's common stock.
These phantom share units vest in three equal installments and will be settled in cash between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020, January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022.
Remarks:
Senior Vice President - Human Resources & Corporate Administration
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Church Peter
C/O AVANGRID, INC.
See Remarks
162 CANCO ROAD
PORTLAND, ME 04102
Signatures
/s/ Susan Johnston by Power of Attorney
3/20/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
