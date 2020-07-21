Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avangrid, Inc.    AGR

AVANGRID, INC.

(AGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avangrid : Renewables Celebrates Renewable Power Partnership Supporting Apple Prineville Data Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 09:56am EDT

Montague Wind and Gala Solar will power Apple’s data center in Oregon.

Avangrid Renewables, LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) today celebrate a growing renewable energy partnership, recognizing the newly-completed Montague Wind Farm, in Gilliam County, Ore., and continued output of the Gala Solar project, in Crook County, Ore. The facilities will supply renewable energy to Apple through power purchase agreements.

Montague Wind achieved commercial operation on October 24, 2019. The facility has a total capacity of 200.85 MW and consists of 56 Vestas turbines. Gala Solar, located outside of Prineville, Ore., consists of approximately 160,000 Sunpower solar panels and has a total capacity of 69.9 MWdc. Gala Solar achieved commercial operation on October 31, 2017. Together, the two projects generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of over 60,000 homes.

“Thanks to Apple’s leadership, these two projects will continue generating and delivering clean electricity for decades to come,” said Alejandro de Hoz, president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables. “We are proud to continue to grow our footprint in the Pacific Northwest and of the enduring economic foundation that these projects provide to rural Oregon communities.”

In addition to the clean energy delivered to Apple, the Montague Wind Farm and Gala Solar provide substantial economic benefits to surrounding communities. Over 400 people were employed in the construction of the two projects, and the projects support approximately 15 full time positions through their operation. The projects will provide an estimated $86 million to local communities over their lifetimes in the form of taxes and landowner lease payments.

Avangrid Renewables is headquartered in Portland and has a significant operational footprint in Oregon. The company’s 11 wind and solar generation facilities in the state represent a total investment of approximately $2 billion since 2001.

About Avangrid Renewables: Avangrid Renewables, LLC is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. and part of the IBERDROLA Group. It is a leading renewable energy company in the United States, owning and operating a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities primarily using wind power. IBERDROLA, S.A., is an energy pioneer with the largest renewable asset base of any company in the world. Avangrid Renewables is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit www.avangridrenewables.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $35 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Learn about the Iberdrola Group’s global pandemic response at its COVID-19 Hub.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AVANGRID, INC.
09:56aAVANGRID : Renewables Celebrates Renewable Power Partnership Supporting Apple Pr..
BU
07/16AVANGRID, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/14AVANGRID : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/01AVANGRID, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
06/30AVANGRID : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/26AVANGRID, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/22AVANGRID : NYSEG and RG&E File Rate Case Settlement with NY Public Service Commi..
BU
06/22AVANGRID, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/22AVANGRID : Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve All Proposals at Company's First ..
PU
06/22AVANGRID : Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve All Proposals at Company's First ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 422 M - -
Net income 2020 659 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 3,79%
Capitalization 14 699 M 14 699 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 18,1%
Chart AVANGRID, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avangrid, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANGRID, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 45,56 $
Last Close Price 47,57 $
Spread / Highest target 0,90%
Spread / Average Target -4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Kump President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Douglas K. Stuver Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John L. Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
John Elias Baldacci Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.-7.02%14 699
ORSTED A/S27.58%56 711
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.09%39 787
SEMPRA ENERGY-19.05%35 872
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.71%34 601
E.ON SE11.04%31 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group