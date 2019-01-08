Avangrid : Renewables Sells Stake in Coyote Ridge Wind Farm

Avangrid Renewables, LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR),
today announced the sale of the ownership interest in the Coyote Ridge
Wind Farm, now under construction in Brookings County, South Dakota, to
WEC Energy Group of Milwaukee. Under the terms of the transaction, which
closed in December, 2018, WEC Energy Group acquired an 80 percent
ownership interest in the project and substantially all of the tax
benefits for $145 million.
“Working with a trusted partner like WEC Energy Group aligns with our
strategy to maximize the value of our robust renewables pipeline,” said
Laura Beane, president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables. “This opportunity
enables us to work together to drive economic development and deliver
clean energy solutions to meet market demand.”
Avangrid Renewables is building the wind farm, and will provide
operations and maintenance services when it reaches commercial
operation, which is expected before the end of the year. The wind farm
will feature 39 GE wind turbines for a total capacity of 97 megawatts,
and has a long-term offtake agreement with Google Energy LLC for 100
percent of the energy produced. Avangrid Renewables anticipates that the
project will contribute more than $20 million over its lifetime in
combined land lease payments to local landowners and local and state tax
payments.
About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading,
sustainable energy company with $32 billion in assets and operations in
24 U.S. states. AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid
Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric
and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and
New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates 7.1 gigawatts of
electricity capacity, primarily through wind power, with a presence in
22 states across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,500
people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals,
received a Climate Development Project climate score of “A-,” the top
score received in the utilities sector, and was awarded the Compliance
Leader Verification by Ethisphere, a prestigious third party
verification of its ethics and compliance program.” For more
information, visit www.avangrid.com.
