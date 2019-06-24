Log in
AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC

(AVN)
Avanti Communications : Result of Annual General Meeting and Directorate Change

06/24/2019

Avanti Communications Group plc ('Avanti' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

As previously announced, with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, Paul Walsh has retired as Chairman of the Company and Alan Harper has been appointed as Chairman.

For further information, please contact:

Avanti Communications Nigel Fox
Tel: +44 20 7749 1600
Cenkos Securities (Nomad) Max Hartley, Katy Birkin
Tel: +44 207 397 8900
Newgate Communications Adam Lloyd

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 9842

Disclaimer

Avanti Communications Group plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 22:46:04 UTC
