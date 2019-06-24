Avanti Communications : Result of Annual General Meeting and Directorate Change

Avanti Communications Group plc ('Avanti' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
As previously announced, with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, Paul Walsh has retired as Chairman of the Company and Alan Harper has been appointed as Chairman.
