AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC
Avanti Communications : Satellite Operator Avanti Communications Group plc Announce New Senior Hire

01/14/2019

Libby Barr joins Avanti as Chief Operating Officer, Customer

Today Avanti Communications Group plc (Avanti) announces the appointment of leading sales and customer services executive, Libby Barr, as Chief Operating Officer, Customer. Barr will also sit on Avanti’s Executive Committee, effective immediately.

In a newly created role, Barr will report to Group CEO, Kyle Whitehill, and will be responsible for managing the execution of Avanti’s end-to-end customer relationship. She will oversee global Sales, Wholesale, Product Management, Marketing and Commercial.

“Libby is a dynamic leader who inspires and cultivates change. Her extensive experience in transforming the customer journey at both BT and Vodafone will serve our teams well as Avanti continues to expand its international footprint,” said Whitehill. “After signing a seven-year wholesale capacity lease agreement, worth USD108 million in 2018, the team is now positioned to capitalise on this momentum under Libby’s leadership.”

Barr joins Avanti from BT. At the company for nine years, she was most recently Managing Director of Customer Care and a member of the BT Consumer leadership team who grew revenues by more than £1.2bn in five years.

On her appointment, Barr said; “I am joining Avanti at a pivotal time of transformation and growth; the demand for connectivity has never been greater. My top priority is not only to increase our customer base, but to ensure we offer the best service to our current customers as we continue to grow.”

ENDS

About Avanti

Avanti connects people wherever they are. Through the HYLAS satellite fleet and partners in 118 countries, our network provides ubiquitous internet service to an end market of over 1.7bn people. Avanti works together with like-minded people and organisations to go the extra mile, developing new, innovative and pioneering satellite solutions that help to liberate the potential of people, businesses and government departments across EMEA. We have invested $1.2bn in the latest Ka-band satellite technology and shaped it to meet our customers’ aspirations.

Avanti Communications is listed in London on AIM (AVN: LSE)

www.avantiplc.com


© Business Wire 2019
