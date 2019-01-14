Avanti Communications : Satellite Operator Avanti Communications Group plc Announce New Senior Hire

Today Avanti Communications Group plc (Avanti) announces the appointment
of leading sales and customer services executive, Libby Barr, as
Chief Operating Officer, Customer. Barr will also sit on Avanti’s
Executive Committee, effective immediately.
In a newly created role, Barr will report to Group CEO, Kyle Whitehill,
and will be responsible for managing the execution of Avanti’s
end-to-end customer relationship. She will oversee global Sales,
Wholesale, Product Management, Marketing and Commercial.
“Libby is a dynamic leader who inspires and cultivates change. Her
extensive experience in transforming the customer journey at both BT and
Vodafone will serve our teams well as Avanti continues to expand its
international footprint,” said Whitehill. “After signing a seven-year
wholesale capacity lease agreement, worth USD108 million in 2018, the
team is now positioned to capitalise on this momentum under Libby’s
leadership.”
Barr joins Avanti from BT. At the company for nine years, she was most
recently Managing Director of Customer Care and a member of the BT
Consumer leadership team who grew revenues by more than £1.2bn in five
years.
On her appointment, Barr said; “I am joining Avanti at a pivotal time of
transformation and growth; the demand for connectivity has never been
greater. My top priority is not only to increase our customer base, but
to ensure we offer the best service to our current customers as we
continue to grow.”
ENDS
About Avanti
Avanti connects people wherever they are. Through the HYLAS satellite
fleet and partners in 118 countries, our network provides ubiquitous
internet service to an end market of over 1.7bn people. Avanti works
together with like-minded people and organisations to go the extra mile,
developing new, innovative and pioneering satellite solutions that help
to liberate the potential of people, businesses and government
departments across EMEA. We have invested $1.2bn in the latest Ka-band
satellite technology and shaped it to meet our customers’ aspirations.
Avanti Communications is listed in London on AIM (AVN: LSE)
www.avantiplc.com
