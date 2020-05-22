Avantor : Announces Credit Rating Upgrade by Fitch Ratings

RADNOR, Pa., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) ("Avantor" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, today announced that Fitch Ratings upgraded its long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to 'BB-'/Stable Outlook.

"We appreciate Fitch's recognition of Avantor's strong financial and operational performance and resulting upgrade. Our first quarter results reflect the resiliency of our business model," said Thomas Szlosek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Avantor. "We remain focused on driving our performance and are well positioned for growth."

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. We operate in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by Avantor's representatives may contain, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offerings and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on Avantor's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions Avantor's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, Avantor's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the scale and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, Avantor's ability to anticipate consumer demand; changes in consumer confidence and spending; Avantor's competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in Avantor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Avantor undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

