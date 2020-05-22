Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avantor, Inc.    AVTR

AVANTOR, INC.

(AVTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/22 11:02:48 am
17.195 USD   +3.96%
10:42aAVANTOR : Announces Credit Rating Upgrade by Fitch Ratings
PR
05/21AVANTOR : Fitch Upgrades Avantor to 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
05/20AVANTOR : reg; Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avantor : Announces Credit Rating Upgrade by Fitch Ratings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 10:42am EDT

RADNOR, Pa., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) ("Avantor" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, today announced that Fitch Ratings upgraded its long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to 'BB-'/Stable Outlook.

"We appreciate Fitch's recognition of Avantor's strong financial and operational performance and resulting upgrade. Our first quarter results reflect the resiliency of our business model," said Thomas Szlosek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Avantor. "We remain focused on driving our performance and are well positioned for growth."

About Avantor
Avantor® is a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. We operate in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements 
This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by Avantor's representatives may contain, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offerings and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on Avantor's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions Avantor's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, Avantor's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the scale and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, Avantor's ability to anticipate consumer demand; changes in consumer confidence and spending; Avantor's competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in Avantor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Avantor undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Global Media Contact
Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
Avantor
+1 908-329-7281
Allison.Hosak@avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tommy J. Thomas, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
+1 781-375-8051
Tommy.Thomas@avantorsciences.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-announces-credit-rating-upgrade-by-fitch-ratings-301064307.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVANTOR, INC.
10:42aAVANTOR : Announces Credit Rating Upgrade by Fitch Ratings
PR
05/21AVANTOR : Fitch Upgrades Avantor to 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
05/20AVANTOR : reg; Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
PR
05/18AVANTOR, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18AVANTOR : reg; Announces Secondary Offering of 45,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
PR
05/08AVANTOR, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06AVANTOR : to Present at the Virtual Bank of America Securities 2020 Healthcare C..
PR
04/29AVANTOR, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29AVANTOR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29AVANTOR : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group