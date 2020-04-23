Avantor :® and the Avantor : Foundation Provide Support to Address Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

RADNOR, Pa., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies & applied materials industries, and the Avantor Foundation, a private charitable foundation funded by Avantor, approved a humanitarian relief donation to Charities Aid Foundation of America (CAF America) to help organizations around the world on the frontlines addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Avantor Foundation's mission is to create a better world by advancing science education and providing healthcare to the needy. The contribution to CAF America COVID-19 Response will support the work of hospitals, community-based organizations and other charities that are mobilizing around the world to support those affected by the pandemic.

"Avantor's mission of setting science in motion to create a better world is more meaningful now than ever before. We're doing everything we can to help people through this unprecedented time. I am moved by the dedication and resilience of our employees," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO at Avantor. "Our employees are committed to delivering the critical products and services our customers need to develop vaccines and therapies to treat this terrible disease."

"The Avantor Foundation enables us to go beyond what the Company does every day to advance science and provide much needed support to the communities we serve," said Valerie Cucinotta Collado, President and Board Member of the Avantor Foundation. "We are proud to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic globally."

The Avantor Foundation donation will be recommended to be distributed to organizations across key geographies in which we operate including North America, Western Europe, India and Singapore.



About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company operates in more than 30 countries and delivers an extensive portfolio of products and services. As our channel brand, VWR offers an integrated, seamless purchasing experience that is optimized for the way our customers do business. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information visit, www.avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Avantor Foundation

The Avantor Foundation's mission is to create a better world by advancing science education and providing healthcare to the needy. The Foundation leverages the Company's philanthropic funds to making a difference globally by supporting worthy organizations aligned to its mission. Learn more at avantorfoundation.org.

About CAF America

A leader in international philanthropy, since 1992 CAF America (Charities Aid Foundation of America) has been assisting corporations, foundations, and individuals in making strategic, effective, and tax-advantaged gifts internationally and domestically. Whether supporting organizations working in developing countries, providing swift responses to major disasters, or helping build connections between global communities, CAF America turns donors' visions into impact. CAF America's worldwide reach translates into more than $1 billion in donor funds and over 1.8 million eligible organizations in 110 countries. For more information about CAF America visit cafamerica.org.

Media Contact

Robert Donohoe

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Avantor

O: 610-386-6420

M: 484-688-4730

Robert.Donohoe@avantorsciences.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-and-the-avantor-foundation-provide-support-to-address-coronavirus-covid-19-pandemic-301046187.html

SOURCE Avantor