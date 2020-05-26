Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avantor, Inc.    AVTR

AVANTOR, INC.

(AVTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avantor : reg; Announces Closing of Secondary Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

RADNOR, Pa., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) ("Avantor" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, today announced the closing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 51,750,000 shares of the Company's common stock held by certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") at the public offering price of $16.25 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 6,750,000 additional shares of common stock.

No shares were sold by the Company. The Selling Stockholders received all of the proceeds from this offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan served as the joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Guggenheim Securities and Jefferies served as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to this offering has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

About Avantor 
Avantor® is a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. We operate in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. We set science in motion to create a better world.

Global Media Contact
Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
Avantor
+1 908-329-7281
Allison.Hosak@avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tommy J. Thomas, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
+1 781-375-8051
Tommy.Thomas@avantorsciences.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-announces-closing-of-secondary-offering-and-full-exercise-of-underwriters-option-to-purchase-additional-shares-301065484.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVANTOR, INC.
04:06pAVANTOR : reg; Announces Closing of Secondary Offering and Full Exercise of Unde..
PR
05/22AVANTOR : Announces Credit Rating Upgrade by Fitch Ratings
PR
05/21AVANTOR : Fitch Upgrades Avantor to 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
05/20AVANTOR : reg; Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
PR
05/18AVANTOR, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18AVANTOR : reg; Announces Secondary Offering of 45,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
PR
05/08AVANTOR, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06AVANTOR : to Present at the Virtual Bank of America Securities 2020 Healthcare C..
PR
04/29AVANTOR, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29AVANTOR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group