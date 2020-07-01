Log in
Avantor : reg; to Report Second Quarter Earnings and Host Earnings Call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

07/01/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

RADNOR, Pa., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, and will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 5:00 pm EDT.

To participate by phone, please dial (866) 211-4132 (domestic) or (647) 689-6615 (international) and use the conference code 7047197. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Investors section of our website, www.avantorsciences.com. The earnings press release and slides will also be posted to the website. A replay of the call will be available on the Investors section of the website under "Events & presentations" through August 12, 2020.

About Avantor  
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world.

Media Contact 
Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
Avantor
908-329-7281
Allison.Hosak@Avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact 
Tommy J. Thomas, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
781-375-8051
Tommy.Thomas@Avantorsciences.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-to-report-second-quarter-earnings-and-host-earnings-call-on-wednesday-july-29-2020-301087183.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News


© PRNewswire 2020
