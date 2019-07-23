Avantor :® to Report Second Quarter Earnings and Host Earnings Call on Tuesday, August 6

RADNOR, Pa., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life science and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, August 6 and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am EDT.

To participate by phone, please dial (866) 211-4132 (domestic) or (647) 689-6615 (international) and use the conference code 7997715. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Investors section of our website, www.avantorsciences.com. The earnings press release and slides will also be posted to the website. A replay of the call will be available on the Investors section of the website under "Events & presentations" through August 20, 2019.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. We operate in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. We set science in motion to create a better world.

