Avast : Cleanup Premium Now Auto-Updates 30 of the World's Top Installed PC Applications

Avast (LSE:AVST), the global leader in consumer cybersecurity products,
today released the latest version of its flagship PC optimization tool,
Avast Cleanup, which now includes Automatic Software Updater and
Automatic Maintenance features. Avast Cleanup’s new functions ensure
that the third-party apps that are most often installed on PCs worldwide
are kept up-to-date, while detecting critical errors and stopping
resource-draining apps which could impair device performance.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005282/en/
“Our Avast PC Trends Report 2019 shows that people are holding onto
their PCs for longer, with the average age of a home PC now being six
years. This means we are seeing performance and security issues
beginning to cause consumers real pain when using their PC,” said Ondrej
Vlcek, President, Consumer, Avast. “Even out of the box, PCs come with a
lot of pre-installed programs and as people add their own favorites,
it’s easy for them to become bloated and slow down over a relatively
short period of time. Keeping all of these programs up-to-date also
quickly becomes a challenge. Our new features are designed to help users
with exactly these issues.”
Outdated software programs cause a host of issues on PCs, especially
with older models, including security and compatibility issues which are
often updated through manufacturer patches. Performance issues, such as
frequent crashing, and missing features and functionality within
programs is also a problem that comes with outdated software. Automating
both software updates and routine maintenance makes it easier than ever
for consumers to keep their PC in peak condition as well as ensuring
they don’t miss out on the latest features for their favorite
applications.
Automatic Software Updater
This feature updates the most popular programs, including VLC Media
Player and Skype. The Avast PC Trends Report 2019 found these two
applications are among the most commonly neglected programs, with 94% of
installs being out-of-date.
Automatic Software Updater regularly checks installed applications for
updates and performs an unobtrusive install of the latest updates to not
disturb the user; users also have the option to manage updates manually
if they prefer. More importantly, the new feature reduces the likelihood
of a security issue or a bug, to ensure that users have access to all
the latest security patches and features that their applications have to
offer.
Automatic Maintenance
Avast Cleanup now includes automatic routine maintenance that takes
place every seven days to ensure people’s PCs are kept in the best of
health. The feature removes broken shortcuts, excessive system junk
files, browser cache items, tracking cookies and other history logs, in
a seamless and secure manner.
For Journalists:
-
Complimentary Avast Cleanup Premium reviewer’s licenses are available
upon request.
-
The Avast PC Trends Report 2019, which analyzed anonymized data from
163 million devices worldwide, can be viewed here.
About Avast:
Avast (LSE:AVST) is the global leader in digital security products. With
over 400 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and
AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the
evolving IoT threat landscape. The company’s threat detection network is
among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and
artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real
time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are
top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, OPSWAT,
ICSA Labs, West Coast Labs and others. Visit: www.avast.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005282/en/