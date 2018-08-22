Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Avast    AVST   GB00BDD85M81

AVAST (AVST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/22 09:24:25 am
237.25 GBp   +3.33%
08:34aAVAST : Newly listed Avast reports strong first half, sees margin im..
RE
08/17AVAST PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/09AVAST PLC : Nomination
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Avast : Newly listed Avast reports strong first half, sees margin improvement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 08:34am CEST
The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague

LONDON (Reuters) - Avast, the cyber security firm that listed in May, said it would see a slight improvement in margin for the full year after reporting a 10.6 percent rise in first-half earnings.

The company reported adjusted revenue of $403.3 million (316.24 million pounds)for the six months to end June, up 4.1 percent excluding currency, and adjusted core earnings of $222.1 million, up 10.6 percent, with a margin of 55.1 percent, putting it firmly on track to meet full-year consensus.

"We are on track to deliver on full-year guidance of high single digit revenue growth, with slight EBITDA margin improvement," Chief Executive Vincent Steckler said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVAST
08:34aAVAST : Newly listed Avast reports strong first half, sees margin improvement
RE
08/17AVAST PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/09AVAST PLC : Nomination
CO
07/31AVAST PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
07/24AVAST BUSINESS : Makes Security Patching Painless for MSPs
BU
07/20AVAST : Business Lauded by Frost & Sullivan
AQ
07/18AVAST : Business Lauded by Frost & Sullivan
AQ
07/18AVAST : Strengthens SMB Leadership Team Across Engineering, Product Management, ..
BU
05/30AVAST : Kick Back and Relax Online with Jack’s Rejuvenated HMA! VPN
BU
2017AVAST PLC : Ipo
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 611 M
EBIT 2018 275 M
Net income 2018 21,9 M
Debt 2018 955 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 33,18
P/E ratio 2019 16,90
EV / Sales 2018 5,15x
EV / Sales 2019 4,69x
Capitalization 2 194 M
Chart AVAST
Duration : Period :
Avast Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVAST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,02  GBP
Spread / Average Target 30%
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Steckler Chief Executive Officer & Director
John G. Schwarz Independent Chairman
Philip Antony Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ondrej Vlcek Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Pavel Baudi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVAST0.00%2 833
VISA23.61%314 475
MASTERCARD34.18%211 024
PAYPAL HOLDINGS17.11%101 145
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC46.70%19 792
MIMECAST LTD35.54%2 282
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.