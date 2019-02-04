Avast : and Barracuda Networks Enter into Master Reseller Relationship

Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in cybersecurity products, and
Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security
solutions, today announce an agreement under which Barracuda will become
a master reseller of Avast Business CloudCare, Avast Management Console
and Avast Antivirus Security solutions.
“Small to mid-size businesses are currently underserved by the market as
security systems tend to be targeted to the needs of larger enterprises.
Through Avast’s 30 years of cybersecurity expertise, we have the
opportunity to deliver layered security systems that are built for SMBs
and our partners serving the SMB community,” said Kevin Chapman, General
Manager of Avast Business.
In addition, Barracuda will acquire the Managed Workplace business (a
Remote Monitoring and Management Solution - RMM) from Avast to continue
developing the platform and offer its MSP partners a security-centric
RMM solution. Partners using Managed Workplace and transitioning to
Barracuda will benefit from this dedicated expertise and extended
support capabilities, while Avast will extend its endpoint security
reach into the Barracuda MSP base.
Chapman continued, “We believe the best way for Avast to serve this
market is to focus 100 percent on our core mission of protecting SMBs
against advanced threats and the potential losses of data, revenue and
reputation caused by cyberattacks, damages from which have been predicted
to reach $6 trillion annually by 2021. The master reseller relationship
with Barracuda supports our security focus and is the beginning of an
important long-term partnership between our two organizations.”
“We are committed to the MSP marketplace, and acquiring Managed
Workplace allows us to offer MSP partners a security-centric RMM
solution that incorporates security requirements into a service
provider’s daily routine. It complements the security solutions we have
introduced via our MSP model, such as email protection, cloud-generation
firewalls, and security awareness training,” said Brian Babineau, SVP
and General Manager, Barracuda MSP.
Avast Business’s range of enterprise-grade security products are built
on the world’s largest threat detection network powered by over 400
million devices worldwide that blocks over 50 million threats daily.
Avast Business’ security portfolio is designed to make it simple and
affordable to secure, manage, and monitor complex IT networks, serving
over 700,000 businesses around the world:
-
Avast CloudCare: is a SaaS security platform that delivers
layered endpoint and network security services to multiple devices and
sites.
-
Avast Business Solutions: from simple to advanced protection,
Avast’s endpoint security services keep any device in a network safe.
Available standalone or managed, on-premise and cloud.
In 2018, Frost & Sullivan selected Avast Business as recipient of its
Global Endpoint Management Growth Excellence Leadership Award.
