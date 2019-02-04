Avast : and Barracuda Networks Enter into Master Reseller Relationship

Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in cybersecurity products, and Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announce an agreement under which Barracuda will become a master reseller of Avast Business CloudCare, Avast Management Console and Avast Antivirus Security solutions.

“Small to mid-size businesses are currently underserved by the market as security systems tend to be targeted to the needs of larger enterprises. Through Avast’s 30 years of cybersecurity expertise, we have the opportunity to deliver layered security systems that are built for SMBs and our partners serving the SMB community,” said Kevin Chapman, General Manager of Avast Business.

In addition, Barracuda will acquire the Managed Workplace business (a Remote Monitoring and Management Solution - RMM) from Avast to continue developing the platform and offer its MSP partners a security-centric RMM solution. Partners using Managed Workplace and transitioning to Barracuda will benefit from this dedicated expertise and extended support capabilities, while Avast will extend its endpoint security reach into the Barracuda MSP base.

Chapman continued, “We believe the best way for Avast to serve this market is to focus 100 percent on our core mission of protecting SMBs against advanced threats and the potential losses of data, revenue and reputation caused by cyberattacks, damages from which have been predicted to reach $6 trillion annually by 2021. The master reseller relationship with Barracuda supports our security focus and is the beginning of an important long-term partnership between our two organizations.”

“We are committed to the MSP marketplace, and acquiring Managed Workplace allows us to offer MSP partners a security-centric RMM solution that incorporates security requirements into a service provider’s daily routine. It complements the security solutions we have introduced via our MSP model, such as email protection, cloud-generation firewalls, and security awareness training,” said Brian Babineau, SVP and General Manager, Barracuda MSP.

Avast Business’s range of enterprise-grade security products are built on the world’s largest threat detection network powered by over 400 million devices worldwide that blocks over 50 million threats daily. Avast Business’ security portfolio is designed to make it simple and affordable to secure, manage, and monitor complex IT networks, serving over 700,000 businesses around the world:

Avast CloudCare : is a SaaS security platform that delivers layered endpoint and network security services to multiple devices and sites.

Avast Business Solutions: from simple to advanced protection, Avast's endpoint security services keep any device in a network safe. Available standalone or managed, on-premise and cloud.

In 2018, Frost & Sullivan selected Avast Business as recipient of its Global Endpoint Management Growth Excellence Leadership Award.

About Avast:

Avast (LSE:AVST) is the global leader in digital security products. With over 400 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company’s threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, OPSWAT, ICSA Labs, West Coast Labs and others. Visit: www.avast.com

About Barracuda Networks

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers’ journey. More than 150,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

