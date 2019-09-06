Avation : 06/09/19 Transaction in Own Shares

AVATION PLC

("Avation" or "the Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, announces that on 5 September 2019 the Company repurchased 250,500 ordinary shares. The shares were acquired through the market for 295 pence per share and will be held in treasury.

The Company now holds 850,500 treasury shares. Treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings. There are 64,609,939 ordinary shares of the Company in issue. Following this transaction there are 63,759,439 total voting rights for the purpose of calculating shareholders' percentage voting rights.

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

