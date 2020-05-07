Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Avation PLC    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avation : 07/05/20 Covid-19 strategy Investor update call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:19pm EDT

AVATION PLC

("Avation" or "the Company")

COVID-19 STRATEGY INVESTOR UPDATE CALL

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company will host a conference call on 12 May 2020 at 2pm BST (UK), 9am EST (USA), 9pm SGT (Singapore) to discuss progress on the Company's strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investors can participate in the conference call by using the following link:

https://avation.emincote.com/avapcovid/vip_connect

You will need to register your name and email address, you can do this in advance or on the day. You will receive a telephone number, a passcode and an individual PIN number

The conference call will also be webcast live through the following link:

https://avation.emincote.com/avapcovid

To view the webcast you will need to register your name and email address, you can do this in advance or on the day. A replay of the broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Avation Plc website.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 03:18:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVATION PLC
04/24VIRGIN AUSTRALIA SEEKS AIRCRAFT WAIV : administrator
RE
04/24Virgin Australia seeks aircraft waivers, owes $4.4 billion - administrator
RE
04/22AVATION : 63% of avation's fleet is used for domestic or regional operations
AQ
04/22APOLLO, OAKTREE, BGH AMONG THOSE CIR : sources
RE
04/07AVATION : 07/04/20 Trading Update
PU
04/07AVATION : 07/04/20 Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process Update
PU
03/18AVATION : 18/03/20 Holding(s) in Company
PU
03/16AVATION : 16/03/20 Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03/13AVATION : 13/03/20 Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03/11AVATION : 11/03/20 Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 110 M
EBIT 2020 64,9 M
Net income 2020 18,7 M
Debt 2020 855 M
Yield 2020 8,44%
P/E ratio 2020 3,77x
P/E ratio 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales2020 8,37x
EV / Sales2021 8,33x
Capitalization 67,4 M
Chart AVATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Avation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 350,67  GBp
Last Close Price 107,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 227%
Spread / Average Target 226%
Spread / Lowest Target 226%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Jeffries Chatfield Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Richard John Wolanski Finance Director
Iain Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Roderick Douglas Mahoney Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Stephen John Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVATION PLC-60.67%82
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-64.09%13 340
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.32%12 862
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-35.73%10 914
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.76%9 178
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-1.41%8 706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group