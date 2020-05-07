Avation : 07/05/20 Covid-19 strategy Investor update call

AVATION PLC

("Avation" or "the Company")

COVID-19 STRATEGY INVESTOR UPDATE CALL

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company will host a conference call on 12 May 2020 at 2pm BST (UK), 9am EST (USA), 9pm SGT (Singapore) to discuss progress on the Company's strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investors can participate in the conference call by using the following link:

https://avation.emincote.com/avapcovid/vip_connect

You will need to register your name and email address, you can do this in advance or on the day. You will receive a telephone number, a passcode and an individual PIN number

The conference call will also be webcast live through the following link:

https://avation.emincote.com/avapcovid

To view the webcast you will need to register your name and email address, you can do this in advance or on the day. A replay of the broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Avation Plc website.

-ENDS- Enquiries: Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman +65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

