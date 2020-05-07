Avation : 07/05/20 Covid-19 strategy Investor update call

AVATION PLC
("Avation" or "the Company")
COVID-19 STRATEGY INVESTOR UPDATE CALL
Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company will host a conference call on 12 May 2020 at 2pm BST (UK), 9am EST (USA), 9pm SGT (Singapore) to discuss progress on the Company's strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Investors can participate in the conference call by using the following link:
https://avation.emincote.com/avapcovid/vip_connect
You will need to register your name and email address, you can do this in advance or on the day. You will receive a telephone number, a passcode and an individual PIN number
The conference call will also be webcast live through the following link:
https://avation.emincote.com/avapcovid
To view the webcast you will need to register your name and email address, you can do this in advance or on the day. A replay of the broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Avation Plc website.
|
-ENDS-
|
|
Enquiries:
|
|
Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman
|
+65 6252 2077
Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net
Notes to Editors:
Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.
More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.
Disclaimer
Avation plc published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 03:18:00 UTC