Avation : 07/10/19 Transaction in Own Shares

AVATION PLC

("AVAP" or "the Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, announces that on 4 October 2019 the Company repurchased 150,000 ordinary shares. The shares were acquired through the market at a price of 284 pence per share and will be held in treasury.

The Company now holds 1,000,500 treasury shares. Treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.

There are 64,879,942 ordinary shares of the Company in issue. Following this transaction there are 63,879,442 total voting rights for the purpose of calculating shareholders' percentage voting rights.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman +65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.