Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Avation PLC    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/04 11:35:16 am
283.5 GBp   -0.35%
11:12pAVATION : 07/10/19 Transaction in Own Shares
PU
10/04AVATION : 04/10/19 Repositioning of Thomas Cook aircraft
PU
10/03AVATION PLC : - credit rating upgraded to bb- by s&p
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avation : 07/10/19 Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

AVATION PLC

("AVAP" or "the Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, announces that on 4 October 2019 the Company repurchased 150,000 ordinary shares. The shares were acquired through the market at a price of 284 pence per share and will be held in treasury.

The Company now holds 1,000,500 treasury shares. Treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.

There are 64,879,942 ordinary shares of the Company in issue. Following this transaction there are 63,879,442 total voting rights for the purpose of calculating shareholders' percentage voting rights.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 03:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVATION PLC
11:12pAVATION : 07/10/19 Transaction in Own Shares
PU
10/04AVATION : 04/10/19 Repositioning of Thomas Cook aircraft
PU
10/03AVATION PLC : - credit rating upgraded to bb- by s&p
AQ
10/03AVATION PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/01AVATION PLC : - publication of final results
AQ
09/25AVATION PLC : - aircraft repossession and remarketing
AQ
09/24AVATION : 24/09/19 Aircraft repossession and remarketing
PU
09/22AVATION : 23/09/19 Exercise of Warrants
PU
09/22AVATION : 23/09/19 ATR 72-600 aircraft delivery
PU
09/18AVATION : 18/09/19 Agreement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 110 M
EBIT 2020 65,1 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 809 M
Yield 2020 3,20%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 9,02x
EV / Sales2021 8,70x
Capitalization 182 M
Chart AVATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Avation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 351,00  GBp
Last Close Price 283,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Jeffries Chatfield Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Richard John Wolanski Finance Director
Iain Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Roderick Douglas Mahoney Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Stephen John Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVATION PLC10.10%228
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.10%116 510
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION45.15%110 152
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION50.67%63 414
RAYTHEON26.80%54 646
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION11.24%52 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group