Avation : 13/03/20 Transaction in Own Shares

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/13 04:20:36 am
217 GBp   -2.91%
04:18aAVATION : 13/03/20 Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03/11AVATION : 11/03/20 Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03/09AVATION : Response to analyst question on leases to loganair
PU
03/13/2020 | 04:18am EDT

Via RNS and SGXNET

AVATION PLC

("AVAP" or "the Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, announces that on 12 March 2020 the Company repurchased 10,000 ordinary shares. The shares were acquired through the market at a price of 225 pence per share and will be held in treasury.

The Company now holds 2,200,000 treasury shares. Treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings. There are 64,879,942 ordinary shares of the Company in issue. Following this transaction there are 62,679,942 total voting rights for the purpose of calculating shareholders' percentage voting rights.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman +65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:17:03 UTC
