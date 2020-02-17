Avation : 17/02/20 Membership of Aviation Working Group

Via RNS Reach

SINGAPORE - 17 February, 2020 AVATION PLC (LSE: AVAP) - Avation advises that it has joined the Aviation Working Group. The Aviation Working Group (AWG) is a not-for-profit legal entity comprised of major aviation manufacturers, leasing companies and financial institutions that contribute to the development of policies, laws and regulations that facilitate advanced international aviation financing and leasing.

Executive Chairman of Avation, Jeff Chatfield, commented: "The Aviation Working Group manages important projects and ongoing initiatives including the Global Aircraft Trading System (GATS), a system designed to modernise aircraft equipment trading and financing. AWG has also established a working group to assess, provide information, and potentially take action on Environmental Social and Governance in the context of aviation financing and leasing. These initiatives are relevant to Avation's business and operations."

