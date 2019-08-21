Avation : 21/08/19 New ATR 72-600 delivery

AVATION PLC

("AVAP" or "the Company")

NEW ATR 72-600 DELIVERY

Avation PLC (AVAP: LSE), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company is pleased to announce that it has delivered a new ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft to a South Asian airline at the manufacturer's facility in Toulouse, France. The aircraft is on finance lease to the airline for a term of six years.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "We are very pleased to complete this transaction out of our existing ATR order-book. This delivery takes our total fleet to 48 aircraft."

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to international airlines. More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

