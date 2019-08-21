Log in
AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
Avation : 21/08/19 New ATR 72-600 delivery

08/21/2019

AVATION PLC

("AVAP" or "the Company")

NEW ATR 72-600 DELIVERY

Avation PLC (AVAP: LSE), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company is pleased to announce that it has delivered a new ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft to a South Asian airline at the manufacturer's facility in Toulouse, France. The aircraft is on finance lease to the airline for a term of six years.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "We are very pleased to complete this transaction out of our existing ATR order-book. This delivery takes our total fleet to 48 aircraft."

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to international airlines. More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net.

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:27:09 UTC
