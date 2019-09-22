Log in
AVATION PLC

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/20 11:35:15 am
296 GBp   --.--%
News 
News

Avation : 23/09/19 ATR 72-600 aircraft delivery

09/22/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

AVATION PLC

("AVAP" or "the Company")

ATR 72-600 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY

Avation PLC (AVAP: LSE), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company announces that it has delivered a second new ATR 72-600 aircraft, with manufacturer's serial number 1563, to the South Asian airline US-Bangla Airlines. The operating lease for this aircraft is at a market rates.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "We are pleased to complete this second operating lease transaction with US-Bangla Airlines."

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net.

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 03:01:05 UTC
AVATION PLC14.95%236
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION27.32%115 700
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION48.28%109 641
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION53.36%62 295
RAYTHEON27.11%54 295
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.67%53 992
