Avation : 23/09/19 ATR 72-600 aircraft delivery

AVATION PLC

("AVAP" or "the Company")

ATR 72-600 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY

Avation PLC (AVAP: LSE), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company announces that it has delivered a second new ATR 72-600 aircraft, with manufacturer's serial number 1563, to the South Asian airline US-Bangla Airlines. The operating lease for this aircraft is at a market rates.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "We are pleased to complete this second operating lease transaction with US-Bangla Airlines."

-ENDS- Enquiries: Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman +65 6252 2077

