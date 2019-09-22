Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Avation PLC    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/20 11:35:15 am
296 GBp   --.--%
11:02pAVATION : 23/09/19 Exercise of Warrants
PU
11:02pAVATION : 23/09/19 ATR 72-600 aircraft delivery
PU
09/18AVATION : 18/09/19 Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avation : 23/09/19 Exercise of Warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

AVATION PLC

("Avation" or "the Company")

ISSUE OF EQUITY ON EXERCISE OF WARRANTS, GRANT OF WARRANTS AND

DIRECTOR'S DEALING

The Board of Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), announces that on 20 September 2019, the Company allotted 270,003 fully paid new ordinary shares representing 0.42 per cent of the enlarged capital of the Company pursuant to the exercise of 2017 and 2018 series staff share warrants at a price of 215 pence and 232 pence per share respectively, conditional only on admission of the new shares to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities becoming effective ("Admission"). The exercise of these warrants provides the Company with £616,206.79 in subscription proceeds which the Company will use for general corporate purposes.

Application will be made for the new ordinary shares to be listed on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the new ordinary shares will commence on or about 26 September 2019.

The new ordinary shares will, when issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared following Admission.

Following Admission, there will be a total of 64,879,942 ordinary shares in issue. The Company currently holds 850,500 ordinary shares in treasury. Accordingly, following Admission there are 64,029,442 total voting rights for the purpose of calculating shareholders' percentage voting rights.

The holding of Roderick Mahoney, a director, in ordinary shares will increase to 756,667 on Admission becoming effective, which represents approximately 1.17 per cent of the enlarged share capital.

WARRANT GRANT AND DIRECTORS' DEALING

The Company further announces that share warrants have been granted to directors and other

employees of the Company as set out below.

The grant of warrants is pursuant to the authorities and powers given by shareholders at the Company's 2018 annual general meeting.

The warrants have been granted subject to the Company's Remuneration Policy as long- term incentives. The warrants were granted by the board on 20 September 2019 at an exercise price of 296 pence per share, and each warrant grant is on terms that one third of the warrants will vest at the end of each of the three years from the date of grant but subject

always to clawback under the terms of the Company's Remuneration Policy. The warrants are otherwise granted on customary terms for employee share remuneration.

Details of the warrants granted to directors are as follows:

Robert Jeffries Chatfield, Executive Chairman 450,000

Roderick Douglas Mahoney, Chief Commercial Officer 180,000

A further 525,000 warrants have been granted to other employees on the same terms, with a three-year vesting period and 296 pence per share exercise price

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation

T: +65 6252 2077

Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation can be seen at: www.avation.net

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 03:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVATION PLC
11:02pAVATION : 23/09/19 ATR 72-600 aircraft delivery
PU
11:02pAVATION : 23/09/19 Exercise of Warrants
PU
09/18AVATION : 18/09/19 Agreement
PU
09/12AVATION : 12/09/19 Dividend Declaration
PU
09/06AVATION : 06/09/19 Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/05AVATION : Preliminary unaudited financial results for the year ended 30 june 201..
AQ
09/05AVATION : 05/09/19 Prelim Financial Results for 2019 Year and Interim Management..
PU
08/21AVATION : 21/08/19 New ATR 72-600 delivery
PU
07/23AVATION : Transaction in own shares
AQ
07/01AVATION : 01/07/19 Trading statement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 110 M
EBIT 2020 65,1 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 807 M
Yield 2020 3,19%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 9,09x
EV / Sales2021 8,76x
Capitalization 189 M
Chart AVATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Avation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 351,00  GBp
Last Close Price 296,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Jeffries Chatfield Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Richard John Wolanski Finance Director
Iain Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Roderick Douglas Mahoney Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Stephen John Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVATION PLC14.95%236
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION27.32%115 700
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION48.28%109 641
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION53.36%62 295
RAYTHEON27.11%54 295
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.67%53 992
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group