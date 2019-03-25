Avation : 25/03/19 ATR 72-600 Aircraft Delivery

AVATION PLC ("Avation" or "the Company")

ATR 72-600 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has delivered a new ATR 72-600 aircraft to the South Asian airline US-Bangla Airlines. The operating lease is at market rates.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "We are pleased to increase our diverse customer base by adding another new airline and jurisdiction, and we are equally pleased to be delivering from our order book another new ATR 72-600 into service, the world's most popular regional turboprop aircraft."

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation

T: +65 6252 2077

Jeff Chatfield, Executive ChairmanAvation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to international airlines across the globe.

More information on Avation is available atwww.avation.net.