Avation PLC    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/29 03:37:18 am
177 GBX   +14.19%
AVATION : 29/06/20 Third Quarter Report
PU
AVATION : Transition of aircraft leases and sales
AQ
AVATION : Transaction in own senior notes
AQ
Avation : 29/06/20 Third Quarter Report

06/29/2020 | 02:59am EDT

AVATION PLC

("Avation" or "the Company")

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, announces unaudited financial results for the nine months ended 31 March 2020.

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue increased by 14% to $99.6 million;

  • Profit before tax increased by 173% to $46.6 million;

  • Profit after tax increased by 151% to $38.3 million;

  • Earnings per share increased by 152% to 60.6 cents; and

  • Net asset value per share increased by 10% to £3.24.

Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield, said:

"Avation is pleased to present its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended 31 March 2020. Revenue from the aircraft leasing business grew steadily throughout the first nine months of the year and the Company is in a strong financial position.

"The Company is releasing these unaudited interim accounts to provide investors with an up to date report on the business as we progress through the COVID-19 pandemic. This one-off presentation was undertaken to provide updated information about Avation's position at a time of uncertainty in financial markets.

"Immediately at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic Avation instituted a programme of support for some of its airline customers to defer for later payment certain portions of their rent in the short term. The cashflow impact of this support programme has been mitigated by adjusting the amortisation profiles of the relevant financings with the agreement of lenders. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 the Company has also reduced administration costs and has instituted a pause on capital expenditure with the goal of maximising cashflow.

"Avation has a strong cash balance of $131.6 million as at 31 March 2020. The Company is fortunate that some of its largest customers are in countries where there has been comparatively lower impact from the pandemic. We are now observing a gradual return to service of certain customers including VietJet, airBaltic, EVA Air and Mandarin Airlines which presently represent over 60% of Avation's future unearned contracted leasing revenue.

"Avation is optimistic about the long term opportunity for airline travel particularly the turboprop and narrow-body aircraft sectors."

Aircraft Fleet

Aircraft Type

31 March 2020

Boeing 777-300ER

1

Airbus A330-300

1

Airbus A321-200

7

Boeing 737-800NG

1

Airbus A320-200

2

Airbus A220-300

6

Fokker 100

2

ATR 72-600

22

ATR 72-500

6

Total

48

Financial Highlights and Analysis (Unaudited)

Revenue Depreciation Administrative expense

Other income and expenses (net)

Operating Profit excluding Unrealised gain on purchase rights, Gains on disposal and impairment loss on aircraft

9 mths to 31 Mar 2020 US$ 000's 99,595 (35,502) (9,551) (395) 54,147

9 mths to 31 Mar 2019 US$ 000's

Change

87,191 14%

(29,963) 18%

(8,226) 16%

(20)

%

48,982 11%

Finance expenses (net of finance income)

Profit before tax excluding Unrealised gain on purchase rights, Gains on disposal of aircraft and Impairment loss on aircraft Unrealised gain on aircraft purchase rights

41,823 12,324

38,437 9%

10,545 17%

Gains on disposal of aircraft

Impairment loss on aircraft Profit before taxation Taxation

Total profit after tax EPS

Dividends per share

40,990 3,530 (10,223) 46,621 (8,294) 38,327 60.6 cents 2.1 cents

-

6,543 -

17,088 173%

(1,814)

15,274 151%

24.0 cents 152%

2.0 cents 5%

As at 31 Mar 2020 US$ 000's

As at

30 June 2019

US$ 000's

Fleet assets (1) Total assets

1,279,586

1,269,682 1%

1,475,190

1,392,750 6%

Cash and bank balances

131,610

107,448 22%

Net asset value per share (US$) (2) Net asset value per share (GBP) (3)

$4.01

$3.74 7%

£3.24

£2.95 10%

1.

Fleet assets are defined as property, plant and equipment plus assets held for sale plus finance lease receivables.

2. Net asset value per share is total equity divided by the total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, at period end.

3.

Based on GBP:USD exchange rate as at 31 March 2020 of 1.24 (30 June 2019 : 1.27)

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements". Forward looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for Avation's future business and financial performance. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect Avation's business is included in Avation's regulatory announcements from time to time, including its Annual Report, Full Year Financial Results and Half Year Results announcements. Avation expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

+65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is:investor@avation.net

More information on Avation is available atwww.avation.net.

AVATION PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

31 Mar

31 Mar

2020

2019

Note

US$'000s

US$'000s

Continuing operations

Revenue

5

99,595

87,191

Other income

6

1,014

212

100,609

87,403

Depreciation

11

(35,502)

(29,963)

Gain on disposal of aircraft

11

3,530

6,543

Unrealised gain on aircraft purchase rights

16

40,990

-

Impairment loss on aircraft

11,18

(10,223)

-

Administrative expenses

(9,551)

(8,226)

Other expenses

7

(1,409)

(232)

Operating profit

88,444

55,525

Finance income

8

929

3,024

Finance expenses

9

(42,752)

(41,461)

Profit before taxation

46,621

17,088

Taxation

(8,294)

(1,814)

Profit from continuing operations

38,327

15,274

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

38,326

15,273

Non-controlling interests

1

1

38,327

15,274

Earnings per share for profit

attributable to equity holders of the Company

Basic earnings per share

60.58 cents

24.00 cents

Diluted earnings per share

60.21 cents

23.93 cents

AVATION PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Profit from continuing operations

Other comprehensive income:

Items may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net loss on cash flow hedge

Items may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Revaluation loss on property, plant and equipment, net of tax

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

Non-controlling interests

31 Mar

31 Mar

Note

2020

2019

US$'000s

US$'000s

38,327

15,274

(10,979)

(7,695)

(10,979)

(7,695)

(3,924)

-

(14,903)

(7,695)

23,424

7,579

23,423

7,578

1

1

23,424

7,579

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:58:02 UTC
