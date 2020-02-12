Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Avation PLC    AVAP   GB00B196F554

AVATION PLC

(AVAP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/12 04:08:10 am
321.75 GBp   +0.39%
04:09aAVATION : Purchase and lease of two additional atr aircraft
PU
01/17AVATION : Second atr 72-600 delivery to braathens
AQ
01/16AVATION : 16/01/20 Second ATR 72-600 delivery to Braathens
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avation : PURCHASE AND LEASE OF TWO ADDITIONAL ATR AIRCRAFT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Avation PLC - AVAP
PURCHASE AND LEASE OF TWO ADDITIONAL ATR AIRCRAFT
Released 09:04 12-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7526C
Avation PLC
12 February 2020

Via the RNS

AVAP:LN

AVATION PLC

('Avation' or 'the Company')

PURCHASE AND LEASE OF TWO ADDITIONAL ATR AIRCRAFT

SINGAPORE - 12 February, 2020 AVATION PLC (LSE: AVAP) - Avation advises it has converted two Purchase Rights from its order book into firm orders for two ATR 72-600 aircraft. The aircraft will be leased to Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla, the biggest private airline in Bangladesh and will support the expansion of the airline's turboprop fleet by increasing the number of ATR aircraft from six to eight. In addition, Avation has further acquired two additional ATR 72-600 purchase rights to replace those that were exercised.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director of US-Bangla said: 'Regional connectivity is essential in Bangladesh and the region. We are delighted that we can offer our passengers the chance to access new opportunities throughout the country. Operating the ATR 72-600 makes total sense in Bangladesh, we have received very good feedback from passengers and are very satisfied with the reliability and comfort of these aircraft. With the -600 series' modern and comfortable cabin, featuring the latest 18' wide passenger seats, we are able to give our passengers a premium experience, which is essential for US Bangla.'

Executive Chairman of Avation, Jeff Chatfield, commented: 'The economics of the ATR 72-600, its wide customer base and proven environmental credentials make it an extremely attractive asset for both lessors and airlines operating in all types of environments. We are glad to foster our partnership with US-Bangla and see them expand their regional footprint and develop connectivity in Bangladesh.'

Stefano Bortoli, Chief Executive Officer of ATR, remarked: 'It is pleasing to have two satisfied customers at the same moment. US-Bangla are continuing to increase their fleet size, showing the unrivalled performance of the ATR in providing regional connectivity throughout Bangladesh. We continually develop our product to ensure that operators and clients are satisfied. Aircraft with high asset values are essential for lessors. So when Avation, with its market acumen and track record of placing aircraft, continues to order the ATR we know that our product is working for our customers.'

The full text of an ATR announcement is appended to this announcement.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Avation

Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman


T: +65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

The full text of the ATR announcement:

US-Bangla Airlines Adds Two ATR 72-600 Aircraft To Fleet

Lessor Avation orders two more aircraft, further demonstrating the suitability of the -600 series for the leasing market

Singapore, 12 February, 2020 - World number one regional aircraft manufacturer ATR announce that Singapore based lessor Avation PLC (AVAP: LSE) has converted two Purchase Rights into firm orders for two ATR 72-600 aircraft. The aircraft will be leased to Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla, the biggest private airline in Bangladesh and will support the expansion of the airline's turboprop fleet by increasing the number of ATR aircraft from six to eight. Avation has further acquired an additional two ATR 72-600 purchase rights to replace those that were exercised.

This development will see the airline expand its operations using the most efficient and eco-responsible aircraft on the market, which burns 40% less fuel and emits 40% less CO2 than a similarly-sized regional jet. With the lowest seat mile cost in its market segment, the ATR 72-600 is the only profitable regional aircraft in low fares environments, and offers unmatched comfort in a modern, spacious cabin. Since incorporating their first ATR, the market response has been extremely good on their domestic network and their regional flights are supporting the growing Bangladeshi economy. Increasing the size of their ATR fleet also allows US-Bangla to increase their frequency on certain trunk routes, offering more choice to passengers.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director of US-Bangla said: 'Regional connectivity is essential in Bangladesh and the region. We are delighted that we can offer our passengers the chance to access new opportunities throughout the country. Operating the ATR 72-600 makes total sense in Bangladesh, we have received very good feedback from passengers and are very satisfied with the reliability and comfort of these aircraft. With the -600 series' modern and comfortable cabin, featuring the latest 18' wide passenger seats, we are able to give our passengers a premium experience, which is essential for US Bangla.'

Executive Chairman of Avation, Jeff Chatfield, commented: 'The economics of the ATR 72-600, its wide customer base and proven environmental credentials make it an extremely attractive asset for both lessors and airlines operating in all types of environments. We are glad to foster our partnership with US-Bangla and see them expand their regional footprint and develop connectivity in Bangladesh.'

Stefano Bortoli, Chief Executive Officer of ATR, remarked: 'It is pleasing to have two satisfied customers at the same moment. US-Bangla are continuing to increase their fleet size, showing the unrivalled performance of the ATR in providing regional connectivity throughout Bangladesh. We continually develop our product to ensure that operators and clients are satisfied. Aircraft with high asset values are essential for lessors. So when Avation, with its market acumen and track record of placing aircraft, continues to order the ATR we know that our product is working for our customers.'

US-Bangla use their regional fleet to connect all of Bangladesh and feed their international network from Dhaka. The value of regional connectivity is proven, with a 10% increase in regional flights leading to a six percent increase in regional GDP and an eight percent increase in Foreign Direct Investment.

About US-Bangla:

US-Bangla Airlines is the leading premium airline of Bangladesh, with impeccable standards of service equipped with incomparable reliability and ultimate flying comfort, and reaching a milestone for the best on-time performance. The US-BANGLA Airlines (BS) Ltd. is a dream project of US-BANGLA Group; a leading business conglomerate of Bangladesh.

About Avation:

Avation PLC (AVAP: LSE) is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to international airlines across the globe.

More information on Avation is available at: www.avation.net

About ATR:

ATR is the world number one regional aircraft manufacturer with its ATR 42 and 72 aircraft the best-selling aircraft in the less than 90-seat market segment. In 2018 the company had a turnover of US$1.8 billion. The unifying vision of the company's 1,400 employees is to help everyone, no matter where they are in the world, to connect and develop in a responsible manner. Thanks to the efficiency of turboprop technology and the benefits of the company's focus on continuous innovation, ATRs open more than 100 new routes every year, burn up to 40% less fuel and emit up to 40% less CO2 than regional jets. For all of these reasons, ATR aircraft have been chosen by some 200 companies in 100 countries around the world. ATR is a joint-venture between Airbus and Leonardo.

For more information, please visit http://www.atr-aircraft.com and www.atr-intolife.com.

ATR Media Relations:

Charlotte Giuria Ben Peggie

Tel.: +33 (0)6 80 48 20 96 Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 86 37 29

Email: charlotte.giuria@atr-aircraft.com E-mail: ben.peggie@atr-aircraft.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
AGRTTMLTMTMBMMM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



PURCHASE AND LEASE OF TWO ADDITIONAL ATR AIRCRAFT - RNS

Disclaimer

Avation plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVATION PLC
04:09aAVATION : Purchase and lease of two additional atr aircraft
PU
01/17AVATION : Second atr 72-600 delivery to braathens
AQ
01/16AVATION : 16/01/20 Second ATR 72-600 delivery to Braathens
PU
01/10AVATION : 10/01/20 Engine Lease Business update
PU
01/07AVATION : Form 8.3 - (HHL)
AQ
01/07AVATION : Form 8.3 - Avation Plc
AQ
2019AVATION : ATR Delivers First Ever Green Financed Aircraft; First of five new 72-..
AQ
2019AVATION : Delivers first aircraft financed with a green loan
AQ
2019AVATION PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019AVATION : 19/12/19 Avation delivers first aircraft financed with a green loan
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 106 M
EBIT 2020 65,1 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 782 M
Yield 2020 2,75%
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 9,24x
EV / Sales2021 8,78x
Capitalization 201 M
Chart AVATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Avation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 350,67  GBp
Last Close Price 320,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 9,83%
Spread / Average Target 9,41%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Jeffries Chatfield Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Richard John Wolanski Finance Director
Iain Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Roderick Douglas Mahoney Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Stephen John Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVATION PLC18.92%260
DELTA AIR LINES INC.0.31%36 792
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-8.58%19 674
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.31%17 850
AIR CHINA LIMITED-14.13%15 637
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA0.67%14 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group