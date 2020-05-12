Avaya : Activates Channel in Canada for New Avaya Cloud OfficeTM Collaboration Solution, Names SYNNEX as the First Master Agent in Canada

Momentum Building in Canada Market for Avaya Cloud Office Launching this Quarter

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, will be the first to offer the new Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral® UCaaS solution through their partner networks in Canada. Avaya Cloud Office is an all-in-one collaboration solution providing seamless communications, file sharing and collaboration capabilities across unified voice, video, messaging, digital customer engagement and meetings. It will be generally available in Canada in the current quarter.

Avaya continues to address the unique requirements of the Canadian market with new unified communications (UC) and contact center (CC) cloud solutions provided through its extensive partner ecosystem here. Avaya Cloud Office is a world-class UC-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solution developed as part of the strategic partnership between Avaya and RingCentral. Avaya Cloud Office will be generally available in Canada in June, and provides a seamless journey to cloud-based UC built on the industry’s leading UCaaS platform combined with Avaya innovation, device interoperability and migration tools. As a leading Canadian distributor, SYNNEX is able to drive Avaya cloud communications solutions through its nationwide network of sales agents.

“Avaya Cloud Office is a flexible cloud solution enabling communications from anywhere across any device, so teams can be productive and connected, whether working remotely or in the office,” said Miles Davis. “As we expand availability of Avaya Cloud Office, there has been tremendous excitement from partners and customers, and we are building on that momentum with new master agents to support our upcoming launch in the Canada market.”

“SYNNEX is pleased to further extend our agreement with Avaya to assist our customers more fully enable and leverage the rapidly expanding cloud-based unified communications, collaboration and contact center solutions,” said Mitchell Martin, President, SYNNEX Canada. “Our dedicated Avaya cloud solutions team can assist customers in a transition that is especially important in the current environment where companies are looking to ensure business continuity through a virtual workforce.”

SYNNEX sales agents can offer an industry-leading solution to customers which includes unified communications services fully hosted by Avaya; contact center solutions; bundled carrier services such as minutes and SIP Trunks; desktop options; delivery, management, and support; and monthly subscription-based billing. SYNNEX is the newest cloud Master Agent for Avaya in Canada.

To learn more about Avaya through SYNNEX, email AVABusDev@westcon-na.com.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005297/en/