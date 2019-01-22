Avaya : Adds Slack to its Open Ecosystem

Avaya ENGAGE® 2019-- Avaya
Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and
simplify communications and collaboration, today announced an integrated
Slack app for Avaya communication platforms, a key extension of its
cloud-native application ecosystem delivering a more consumerized and
user-driven approach.
Avaya’s Virtual Assistant for Slack enables teams to enhance their
collaboration, communication and productivity without the need to switch
between applications, so if you live in Slack all day long, your Avaya
collaboration and customer engagement solutions are available there. By
using simple Slack commands like call-icons and slash commands, you can
instantly create Avaya meetings and conference calls within a Slack
channel.
“Our directives for team collaboration tools insist that they deliver
persistent, immersive experiences for the digital workplace, and Slack’s
millions of users around the world demonstrate just how much value they
are bringing,” said Chris McGugan, Avaya Senior Vice President of
Solutions and Technology. “Today’s announcement with Slack is a
continuation of our open approach to support cloud-native apps with AI
capabilities for customizable and robust communications and
collaboration.”
Slack is a collaboration hub that brings employees together with the
information and tools they need to elevate organizational
performance. Avaya Virtual Assistant for Slack is another example of
Avaya’s extensive ecosystem of technology partners and developers, with
integrations and alliances that deliver seamless capabilities through
comprehensive, innovative, and successful solutions for its customers.
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day
millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE:AVYA). For over
one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win –
by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and
employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to
enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud,
on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed
to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re
the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that
Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
