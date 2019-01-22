Avaya : Adds Slack to its Open Ecosystem

Avaya introduces new Virtual Assistant for Slack integration, delivering persistent, immersive experiences and collaboration everywhere

Avaya ENGAGE® 2019-- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced an integrated Slack app for Avaya communication platforms, a key extension of its cloud-native application ecosystem delivering a more consumerized and user-driven approach.

Avaya’s Virtual Assistant for Slack enables teams to enhance their collaboration, communication and productivity without the need to switch between applications, so if you live in Slack all day long, your Avaya collaboration and customer engagement solutions are available there. By using simple Slack commands like call-icons and slash commands, you can instantly create Avaya meetings and conference calls within a Slack channel.

“Our directives for team collaboration tools insist that they deliver persistent, immersive experiences for the digital workplace, and Slack’s millions of users around the world demonstrate just how much value they are bringing,” said Chris McGugan, Avaya Senior Vice President of Solutions and Technology. “Today’s announcement with Slack is a continuation of our open approach to support cloud-native apps with AI capabilities for customizable and robust communications and collaboration.”

Slack is a collaboration hub that brings employees together with the information and tools they need to elevate organizational performance. Avaya Virtual Assistant for Slack is another example of Avaya’s extensive ecosystem of technology partners and developers, with integrations and alliances that deliver seamless capabilities through comprehensive, innovative, and successful solutions for its customers.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE:AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "our vision," "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or "would" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to expected feature releases and statements about future products, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005346/en/