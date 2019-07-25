Avaya : Cloud Communications Solutions Enable Regum Fintech to Enhance Customer Experience While Reducing Cost

Powered by Avaya IX™ unified communications helps company expand operations to multiple countries with an agile, versatile and cost-effective cloud communication platform

Avaya also named a Leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape: Unified Communication and Collaboration

Regum, a company dedicated to educational training and financial investments for a wide range of customers, has improved the speed and responsiveness of its customer service by implementing the Powered by Avaya IX™ solution for cloud-based unified communications and collaboration. This robust platform enables the company to have immediate communication between their branches regardless of location and provide support to their customers across geographies without additional investments or telecommunications cost.

Avaya was recently named a Leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape: Unified Communication and Collaboration Vendor Assessment. This study provides an assessment of the capabilities and business strategies of 9 vendors in the worldwide UC&C market for 2019. The report notes that customers are seeing interest in unified communications and collaboration solutions which are spurred by aggregate of advances in technology including applications, and deployment options (private/public/hybrid cloud offerings), team collaboration, mobile, and AI and ML capabilities, along with embedding business processes and applications with communications applications and technology. According to recent IDC forecast data, the worldwide UC&C market is predicted to increase to $48.3 billion in 2023.

“The scalability of the Avaya IX Workplace UC platform, including Powered by Avaya IX cloud communications, not only allows us to open offices in any part of the continent much more efficiently, but we also have the peace of mind that our central office can manage and communicate with more employees with a higher level of effectiveness,” said Rodolfo Grela, general manager and director, Regum.

Since its founding in 2016, Regum has specialized in financial education and the implementation and management of a wide range of investment products, from the most traditional like stocks and bonds, to more sophisticated products such as cryptocurrencies and financial spinoffs. In recent years, its operations were growing and expanding to multiple countries, for which they needed a scalable communication solution that would enable them to connect several office locations with agile virtual central hub to improve their operational efficiency, data security and collaboration capabilities.

For its critical communications infrastructure and applications, the Regum team chose Avaya and its channel partner CloudMasters to provide the scalability, support, quality assurance and flexible cloud deployment of Powered by Avaya IX.

“Through our wide range of cloud solutions, Avaya provides the experience that matters to guide customers in their digital transformation, in the way that best suits their needs,” said Karen Hardy, Avaya vice president, Product Marketing. “Customer experience has always been the key driver for our business. We have intensified our focus on the customer experience and increased investment in support and services, channels and marketing, with a customer-centered mindset. Thanks to that today, the 10 most important banks in the world trust on Avaya solutions.”

About Regum

Created in 2016, it is a financial-technological boutique dedicated to two major areas of business: the training and education of people in financial knowledge and the operation of different investment products. With a headquarters in Montevideo, Uruguay, in 2018 he opened an office in Santiago de Chile and in January 2020, the company will open another in Lima, Peru. Its growth rate is between 15 and 20 percent per year, both in revenue and new customers. In a little more than two years, more than 600 people have graduated from their courses and seminars and they have derived to different investment alternatives to almost a thousand clients, to whom they give support and financial advice.

About CloudMasters

CloudMasters is an Avaya business partner that specializes in implementing Cloud solutions for companies of all sizes, as well as Collaboration, IT Core Infrastructure, Unified Communications, Contact Center, Videoconferencing, and CRM; all based on Cloud and at a low operational cost model. Its offer consists of supporting its clients in the digital transformation process, providing tools that simplify their infrastructure, increase productivity and efficiency. In its business area it is recognized as a leading supplier in the market.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

