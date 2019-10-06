Log in
Avaya : Expands Platform Choice for Its Market-leading Contact Center Solutions With Microsoft Cloud

10/06/2019

Avaya and Microsoft use GITEX Technology Week 2019 to announce new Avaya IX-CC offering, hosted in UAE Azure data centres; service to launch in H1 2020, covering the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

GITEX Technology Week – Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, and Microsoft today used GITEX Technology Week 2019 to announce that they will join forces to bring contact centre services to the cloud.

Avaya IX-CC, a next generation Contact Center as a Service platform, will be available on Azure, hosted in Microsoft’s cloud data centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The service will be introduced initially in the Arab Gulf region with plans to expand the offer to other global regions in the future.

“Avaya is a trusted leader in contact-centre solutions,” said Ahmed Helmy, International CTO Avaya. “Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to expand our feature-rich applications on a cloud-based microservices architecture and platform – giving our customers the flexibility in deployment they have come to expect from our brand. They will also have the welcome assurance and flexibility to run their workloads across multiple clouds.”

The two companies are working to integrate the market-leading Avaya IX-CC platform with Azure. The Avaya IX-CC next generation Contact Center as a Service platform is expected to be available to customers in H1 2020 with voice capabilities, followed by omnichannel features later in the year.

“Through our work with Avaya, Microsoft now has the opportunity through our marketplace to offer enterprise-grade CCaaS solutions to businesses of any size delivered through Avaya and running on our Azure cloud,” said Sherif Tawfik, Executive Director, Channel, Alliances, Startups, and SMEs. “At Microsoft, it is our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Every application that makes its home in our intelligent cloud takes us a step more down that road.”

Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research, said: “The contact center market continues to evolve quickly putting pressure on organizations of all sizes. The cloud offers companies a fast path to a modernized, Omni-channel solution. However, one size does not fit all when it comes to cloud contact center.”

The announcement was made at a special event today during the 39th GITEX Technology Week, Ahmed Helmy, Chief Technology Officer from Avaya International and Sherif Tawfik, Executive Director - Channel, Alliances, Startups and SMEs at Microsoft UAE, were on hand to explain how customers across the region – and soonafter, the world – would be able to accelerate digital transformation, engaging customers, empowering employees, optimising operations and reinventing business models, through the power of CCaaS.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft opened its Dubai-based headquarters in 1991, which, today, oversees operations across the region.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “our vision,” “plan,” “potential,” “preliminary,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom


© Business Wire 2019
