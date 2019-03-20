Avaya : Introduces Cloud Transformation Program Making it Easier for Companies to Adopt the Cloud Communications Infrastructure that Best Meets Their Needs

Enterprise Connect – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:
AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify
communications and collaboration, has introduced its program to assist
organizations considering cloud communications delivery models as part
of their digital transformation. Avaya’s cloud transformation program
makes it easier and removes uncertainty and risk from the transition.
The program provides compelling incentives and the resources of its
professional services team to help companies map the most effective and
efficient path to implement Avaya OneCloud solutions for public, private
or hybrid communications deployments.
The Avaya cloud transformation program helps organizations:
-
Define and discover their required outcomes for a cloud communications
transition
-
Determine the best cloud models for various applications, based on
specific business needs
-
Identify key processes and APIs that work within their existing
infrastructure and how best to deploy them to a new cloud ecosystem
-
Begin their cloud transformation with next steps and roadmaps aligned
to their specific business goals and based on targeted financial
modeling
For Avaya customers, the company will provide credits for perpetual
licenses and reduced per-seat cloud pricing, as well as remove
termination penalties on current support services contracts for those
that implement an Avaya OneCloud solution. Avaya customers can also take
advantage of Avaya cloud transformation workshops at reduced or even
zero cost. These workshops bring Avaya professional services cloud
experts together with an organization’s key decision makers for a
working session to understand the breadth and depth of a cloud
transformation with the Avaya OneCloud deployment model that best meets
their needs, develop an implementation timeline, and define what is
required to achieve desired outcomes.
“Communications is foundational to digital success, driving improved
collaboration and improving the customer experience, and cloud has
become the new operating model for digital businesses,” said Zeus
Kerravala, Founder & Principal Analyst, ZK Research. “For business
leaders digitally transforming their communications via the cloud, it is
important they find solutions that fit their workflows and a solution
provider that offers a range of options. Avaya OneCloud offers the
broadest selection of cloud options across every segment, and Avaya’s
cloud transformation program will help organizations find the right
solution that fits their unique requirements.”
Avaya OneCloud solutions for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), provide organizations of all
sizes with a fast, convenient and automated path to the benefits of
cloud communications. Avaya currently has 3.7 million cloud seats
between its public and private offerings, and continues to see increased
adoption of its cloud solutions across a wide range of industries.
Avaya OneCloud solutions are available in 34 countries. The company will
continue to expand its global footprint in the coming months to meet the
growing needs of customers worldwide.
For more information on the Avaya cloud transformation program, visit
the dedicated webpage at: avaya.com/CloudWorkshop
The company is showcasing its cloud solutions, and more, at the Avaya
booth #1519, Hall D at Enterprise
Connect, March 18–21, in Orlando, FL. #EC19, #ExperiencesThatMatter
Additional Resources
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day
millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over
one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win –
by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and
employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to
enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud,
on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed
to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re
the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that
Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All
statements other than statements of historical fact are
“forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state
securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of
forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue,"
"could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,”
"plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or
“would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or
comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected
cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved
operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking
statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and
projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions,
estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking
statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are
discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results,
performance or achievements to differ materially from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such
risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the
SEC that are available at www.sec.gov.
The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in
the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors
that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and
uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements
contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes
no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as
otherwise required by law.
Source: Avaya Newsroom
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005142/en/