Avaya : Introduces Cloud Transformation Program Making it Easier for Companies to Adopt the Cloud Communications Infrastructure that Best Meets Their Needs

Enterprise Connect – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, has introduced its program to assist organizations considering cloud communications delivery models as part of their digital transformation. Avaya’s cloud transformation program makes it easier and removes uncertainty and risk from the transition. The program provides compelling incentives and the resources of its professional services team to help companies map the most effective and efficient path to implement Avaya OneCloud solutions for public, private or hybrid communications deployments.

The Avaya cloud transformation program helps organizations:

Define and discover their required outcomes for a cloud communications transition

Determine the best cloud models for various applications, based on specific business needs

Identify key processes and APIs that work within their existing infrastructure and how best to deploy them to a new cloud ecosystem

Begin their cloud transformation with next steps and roadmaps aligned to their specific business goals and based on targeted financial modeling

For Avaya customers, the company will provide credits for perpetual licenses and reduced per-seat cloud pricing, as well as remove termination penalties on current support services contracts for those that implement an Avaya OneCloud solution. Avaya customers can also take advantage of Avaya cloud transformation workshops at reduced or even zero cost. These workshops bring Avaya professional services cloud experts together with an organization’s key decision makers for a working session to understand the breadth and depth of a cloud transformation with the Avaya OneCloud deployment model that best meets their needs, develop an implementation timeline, and define what is required to achieve desired outcomes.

“Communications is foundational to digital success, driving improved collaboration and improving the customer experience, and cloud has become the new operating model for digital businesses,” said Zeus Kerravala, Founder & Principal Analyst, ZK Research. “For business leaders digitally transforming their communications via the cloud, it is important they find solutions that fit their workflows and a solution provider that offers a range of options. Avaya OneCloud offers the broadest selection of cloud options across every segment, and Avaya’s cloud transformation program will help organizations find the right solution that fits their unique requirements.”

Avaya OneCloud solutions for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), provide organizations of all sizes with a fast, convenient and automated path to the benefits of cloud communications. Avaya currently has 3.7 million cloud seats between its public and private offerings, and continues to see increased adoption of its cloud solutions across a wide range of industries.

Avaya OneCloud solutions are available in 34 countries. The company will continue to expand its global footprint in the coming months to meet the growing needs of customers worldwide.

For more information on the Avaya cloud transformation program, visit the dedicated webpage at: avaya.com/CloudWorkshop

The company is showcasing its cloud solutions, and more, at the Avaya booth #1519, Hall D at Enterprise Connect, March 18–21, in Orlando, FL. #EC19, #ExperiencesThatMatter

