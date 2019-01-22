Avaya Introduces Enterprise Public Safety Breakthrough: First Integrated Next Generation Location Reporting Solution for Emergency Response

Avaya ENGAGE® 2019 – Avaya Holdings
Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced unprecedented, life-saving device
location reporting capabilities that are now available as part of Avaya
communications solutions for emergency response management, providing
real-time information that can help make the difference in life or death
situations.
Avaya communications solutions are the first to provide location
discovery for devices and place that data into a national Next
Generation 911 (NG911) repository, making that information readily
available to first-responders, helping enable them to more accurately
locate the position of the caller’s device as well as access additional
critical information when calls are made from an Avaya communications
system. This unique integration allows Avaya solutions to directly
provide public-safety answering points (PSAP) with accurate, real-time
location, floor-plans and other critical information that could help
save lives.
“In situations where every second counts, seamless communication and the
sharing of high-fidelity data can make the difference between life and
death,” said Mark J. Fletcher, ENP and Chief Architect for Worldwide
Public Safety Solutions, Avaya. “Everyone across the continuum of care
needs real-time access to information and to each other to make certain
each individual in distress receives optimal care. As the company that
provides innovative ways for people to work and communicate from
anywhere on any device, we are able to deliver a solution with these
advanced emergency calling capabilities to help ensure their safety
wherever and however they are connected.”
Across the country, 911 dispatchers in more than 6,100 emergency contact
centers or PSAPs are working with underlying technology that was created
in the landline era and optimized for people calling 911 from
traditional landlines, thus creating a significant communication gap for
today’s emergency response personnel.
“Proper routing of 911 calls, and providing accurate caller location to
emergency services operators are the fundamental components of a
successful enterprise 911 strategy,” said Irwin Lazar, Vice President
and Service Director at Nemertes Research. “With soft client adoption
increasing by 30 percent, and mobile UC clients by 34 percent, by the
end of 2019, Avaya’s solution addresses a growing market need to ensure
accurate location identification of 911 callers from any device.”
Avaya communications solutions deployed with SENTRY™ NG911 are available
today for organizations of all sizes direct from Avaya or through Avaya
Business Partners, utilizing the new capabilities recently added to the
U.S. Emergency Network. Avaya solutions are the first to place
user-specific location information from a commercial network in an
additional data repository. Using this additional data repository,
public safety agencies are able to retrieve additional data and use the
information to enhance the response to an emergency incident. Primarily,
this allows the addition of high-fidelity location information, in real
time, that existing carrier databases are not capable of providing.
When a 911 call is received by a 911 PSAP the emergency response systems
query the repository for additional information such as precise location
information, that they otherwise wouldn’t have.
Avaya enterprise emergency solutions also include the Avaya Cloud
Notification System, which enables fast, automated notifications via
voice, text or various combinations to large groups of people who need
to be alerted with the accurate information that is relevant during an
emergency event. Using integrated active databases, alerts can be sent
to parents, community members or other registered emergency contacts,
providing instructions or other important information that is critical
in times of need.
