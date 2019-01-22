Avaya Introduces Enterprise Public Safety Breakthrough: First Integrated Next Generation Location Reporting Solution for Emergency Response

Avaya ENGAGE® 2019 – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced unprecedented, life-saving device location reporting capabilities that are now available as part of Avaya communications solutions for emergency response management, providing real-time information that can help make the difference in life or death situations.

Avaya communications solutions are the first to provide location discovery for devices and place that data into a national Next Generation 911 (NG911) repository, making that information readily available to first-responders, helping enable them to more accurately locate the position of the caller’s device as well as access additional critical information when calls are made from an Avaya communications system. This unique integration allows Avaya solutions to directly provide public-safety answering points (PSAP) with accurate, real-time location, floor-plans and other critical information that could help save lives.

“In situations where every second counts, seamless communication and the sharing of high-fidelity data can make the difference between life and death,” said Mark J. Fletcher, ENP and Chief Architect for Worldwide Public Safety Solutions, Avaya. “Everyone across the continuum of care needs real-time access to information and to each other to make certain each individual in distress receives optimal care. As the company that provides innovative ways for people to work and communicate from anywhere on any device, we are able to deliver a solution with these advanced emergency calling capabilities to help ensure their safety wherever and however they are connected.”

Across the country, 911 dispatchers in more than 6,100 emergency contact centers or PSAPs are working with underlying technology that was created in the landline era and optimized for people calling 911 from traditional landlines, thus creating a significant communication gap for today’s emergency response personnel.

“Proper routing of 911 calls, and providing accurate caller location to emergency services operators are the fundamental components of a successful enterprise 911 strategy,” said Irwin Lazar, Vice President and Service Director at Nemertes Research. “With soft client adoption increasing by 30 percent, and mobile UC clients by 34 percent, by the end of 2019, Avaya’s solution addresses a growing market need to ensure accurate location identification of 911 callers from any device.”

Avaya communications solutions deployed with SENTRY™ NG911 are available today for organizations of all sizes direct from Avaya or through Avaya Business Partners, utilizing the new capabilities recently added to the U.S. Emergency Network. Avaya solutions are the first to place user-specific location information from a commercial network in an additional data repository. Using this additional data repository, public safety agencies are able to retrieve additional data and use the information to enhance the response to an emergency incident. Primarily, this allows the addition of high-fidelity location information, in real time, that existing carrier databases are not capable of providing.

When a 911 call is received by a 911 PSAP the emergency response systems query the repository for additional information such as precise location information, that they otherwise wouldn’t have.

Avaya enterprise emergency solutions also include the Avaya Cloud Notification System, which enables fast, automated notifications via voice, text or various combinations to large groups of people who need to be alerted with the accurate information that is relevant during an emergency event. Using integrated active databases, alerts can be sent to parents, community members or other registered emergency contacts, providing instructions or other important information that is critical in times of need.

Additional Resources

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE:AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to expected feature releases and statements about future products, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005352/en/