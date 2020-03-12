Log in
Avaya : Offers Complimentary Work from Anywhere Contact Center Solutions to Help Address COVID-19 Challenges

03/12/2020 | 07:44pm EDT

Avaya has already enabled over 150,000 agents worldwide to work remotely in response to the pandemic, and is providing global technical hotlines to help organizations maintain customer engagement and business continuity

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that it will provide additional help for contact center clients around the world who are challenged with maintaining high levels of customer engagement while they adapt to a remote workforce in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Available immediately, Avaya clients can request a 90-day complimentary access license to convert their existing office-based contact center agents to remote workers. In addition, at the end of the 90-day complimentary period, users have the option to convert those licenses to a monthly subscription, to offer more agility and improve availability of services for customers.

Avaya has also announced the launch of global COVID-19 technical hotlines for customers and partners who are looking for 24x7 support and guidance to help transition to remote workforce deployment models.

Avaya contact center solutions for remote agents are designed to help address the health and safety concerns for contact center staff while ensuring business continuity in the face of unprecedented challenges. These offers span multiple Avaya contact center platforms in use by its customers today.

“Avaya, with software deployed to support over 5 million contact center agents, has moved rapidly to enable more than 150,000 remote agents as our customers address the challenges of COVID-19,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President and CEO. “We continue to actively engage with organizations worldwide to help them transition their operations to a flexible, remote model, enabling agents to stay productive and provide customers the experience they have come to expect. Millions of users around the world depend on our unified communications, collaboration and contact center products, so we continue to look for ways we can step up and help.”

Avaya has also donated its audio and video equipment and has committed resources to install and deploy it at hospitals, medical facilities and other organizations that need it most. Additionally, the company is working with government health departments to quickly stand up emergency contact centers to address the urgent need to communicate and share information with citizens. Avaya previously announced it is offering Avaya Spaces collaboration software free with no obligation to education institutions and eligible non-profit organizations worldwide.

To learn how to sign-up for the complementary Avaya contact center solutions offers, eligible organizations are asked to visit this web page.

The Avaya COVID-19 Technical Hotlines will be available beginning Monday, March 16 at 6:00PM GMT and the contact numbers will be posted on avaya.com

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at http://www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom


© Business Wire 2020
