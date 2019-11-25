Avaya : OneCloud Secure UCaaS Solutions Now Offered by SYNNEX Corporation to Address Secure Communications and Collaboration Needs of U.S. Government

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced that its distribution partner, SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), now offers Avaya OneCloud Secure unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions to its extensive network of partners serving the public sector market, including education, federal, state and local government organizations across the U.S. Through its channel network and go-to-market capabilities, SYNNEX is able to increase the velocity of adoption for Avaya OneCloud Secure solutions in the large and growing government market in the U.S.

Avaya OneCloud Secure is a FedRAMP-authorized communication platform designed to help meet the needs of government customers as they seek to adopt the flexibility and efficiencies of cloud-based as-a-service models. Avaya OneCloud Secure provides greater security and is a robust cloud communications and collaboration platform that includes voice, collaboration, video, unified messaging, and voicemail, with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions coming in early 2020. FedRAMP authorization for cloud offerings indicates that the solutions meet the U.S. Federal Government's stringent requirements for cloud products and services.

Avaya is recognized throughout the U.S. Federal Government as one of the leading providers of secure and reliable communications infrastructure, enabling increasingly flexible, reliable, and secure government operations. Avaya and SYNNEX can leverage FedRAMP and other compliance and certification capabilities to expand availability and adoption of Avaya OneCloud Secure in the government market.

“SYNNEX is pleased to offer Avaya OneCloud Secure to help meet the needs of government agencies that are increasingly looking for cloud-based communications solutions to modernize their IT infrastructure and embrace innovation,” said Eddie Franklin, senior vice president, Sales and Public Sector, SYNNEX Corporation. “Security and compliance are critical factors for government communications solutions, and Avaya and SYNNEX have an understanding of this market. We are pleased to provide leading-edge communications with Avaya OneCloud Secure combined with our service and support.”

“With over 20 million contact center and unified communications seats in the U.S. government, Avaya and SYNNEX are addressing a significant market opportunity that is growing, and increasingly adopting cloud solutions,” said Frank Ciccone, Frank Ciccone, Avaya senior vice president, North America Sales. “Avaya is one of the providers that can meet the specialized technology and security requirements of this segment, and we look forward to working closely with SYNNEX to further enable government IT’s transition to cloud.”

Avaya OneCloud Secure solutions are supported 24 x 7 x 365 by U.S.-dedicated resources that include software, services and hardware. Avaya government solutions provide greater security and a robust portfolio from an industry leader with over 120,000 customers worldwide, including over 90 percent of the Fortune 500 and millions of endpoints in use by key U.S. government agencies.

To learn more about this offering through SYNNEX, contact AVABusDev@westcon-na.com.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

