AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP (AVYA)

AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP (AVYA)
News 
Avaya : Providing Emergency Communications and Notification Resources to Aid Customers Impacted by Hurricane Florence

09/14/2018 | 11:34pm CEST

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is notifying customers in the areas potentially impacted by Hurricane Florence that the company is making temporary licenses for Avaya communications solutions available to help maintain open lines of communication with all customers to their stakeholders.

Complementary software licenses will be available, for 60 days once the customer request is approved by Avaya, to help customers impacted by the storm for the following solutions:

  • Avaya Aura® Platform, Core and Power Licenses, Release 6.3.100 or greater (Communication Manager Messaging 6.3.111 or greater, Avaya Aura Messaging 6.3.3 SP7 or greater)
  • Avaya Aura® Call Center Elite Release 6.3.100 or greater
  • Avaya Aura® Application Enablement Services
  • Avaya IP OfficeTM

Temporary License Request Process:

For all requests, including urgent requests, please call the Helpdesk at the numbers below and have the ticket flagged as “Business Critical” (1 business day resolution) and indicate your request is for temporary licenses due to Hurricane Florence. Once the customer’s request is approved by Avaya, the customer may access temporary licenses for up to 60 days.

Note that the PLDS, RFA and KRS Helpdesk personnel will require sufficient time to evaluate and approve the request. If the originator of the ticket does not receive feedback according to their needs, they should request an escalation from the Avaya Helpdesk.

For the USA, please call 1-866-AVAYA IT (+1-866-282-9248) or 1-720-444-0130

Canada and CALA users should call +1 720-444-0130

Please note: This is a TEMPORARY PROCESS to provide assistance to Avaya’s customers during the Hurricane Florence emergency.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today’s digital world requires communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, the delivery of a cloud platform, the availability of features such as agent quality software applications and Intelligent Wire services, and the Company’s move to Big Data, Machine Learning and AI. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 055 M
EBIT 2018 602 M
Net income 2018 2 986 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 2 433 M
Chart AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
Avaya Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,3 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Chirico President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William D. Watkins Chairman
Jaroslaw S. Glembocki Senior Vice President-Operations
Patrick J. O'Malley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris McGugan Senior Vice President-Solutions & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP25.24%2 433
CISCO SYSTEMS23.34%215 950
QUALCOMM12.07%109 610
ERICSSON44.22%28 943
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.63%20 468
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.64%20 207
