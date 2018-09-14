Avaya : Providing Emergency Communications and Notification Resources to Aid Customers Impacted by Hurricane Florence

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is notifying customers in the areas
potentially impacted by Hurricane Florence that the company is making
temporary licenses for Avaya communications solutions available to help
maintain open lines of communication with all customers to their
stakeholders.
Complementary software licenses will be available, for 60 days once the
customer request is approved by Avaya, to help customers impacted by the
storm for the following solutions:
-
Avaya Aura® Platform, Core and Power
Licenses, Release 6.3.100 or greater (Communication Manager
Messaging 6.3.111 or greater, Avaya Aura Messaging 6.3.3 SP7 or
greater)
-
Avaya Aura® Call Center Elite Release
6.3.100 or greater
-
Avaya Aura® Application Enablement Services
-
Avaya IP OfficeTM
Temporary License Request Process:
For all requests, including urgent requests, please call the Helpdesk at
the numbers below and have the ticket flagged as “Business Critical”
(1 business day resolution) and indicate your request is for temporary
licenses due to Hurricane Florence. Once the customer’s request is
approved by Avaya, the customer may access temporary licenses for up to
60 days.
Note that the PLDS, RFA and KRS Helpdesk personnel will require
sufficient time to evaluate and approve the request. If the originator
of the ticket does not receive feedback according to their needs, they
should request an escalation from the Avaya Helpdesk.
For the USA, please call 1-866-AVAYA IT (+1-866-282-9248) or
1-720-444-0130
Canada and CALA users should call +1 720-444-0130
Please note: This is a TEMPORARY PROCESS to provide assistance to
Avaya’s customers during the Hurricane Florence emergency.
About Avaya
Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications
of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in
delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most
complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and
unified communications— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid.
Today’s digital world requires communications enablement, and no other
company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more
information, please visit www.avaya.com.
Source: Avaya Newsroom
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All
statements other than statements of historical fact are
“forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state
securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of
forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue,"
"could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,”
"plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or
“would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or
comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, the delivery
of a cloud platform, the availability of features such as agent quality
software applications and Intelligent Wire services, and the Company’s
move to Big Data, Machine Learning and AI. The Company has based these
forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions,
estimates and projections. While the Company believes these
expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable,
such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known
and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its
control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration
Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ
materially from any future results, performance or achievements
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further
list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to
the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov.
The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in
the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors
that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and
uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements
contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes
no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as
otherwise required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005592/en/