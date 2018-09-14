Avaya : Providing Emergency Communications and Notification Resources to Aid Customers Impacted by Hurricane Florence

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is notifying customers in the areas potentially impacted by Hurricane Florence that the company is making temporary licenses for Avaya communications solutions available to help maintain open lines of communication with all customers to their stakeholders.

Complementary software licenses will be available, for 60 days once the customer request is approved by Avaya, to help customers impacted by the storm for the following solutions:

Avaya Aura ® Platform, Core and Power Licenses, Release 6.3.100 or greater (Communication Manager Messaging 6.3.111 or greater, Avaya Aura Messaging 6.3.3 SP7 or greater)

(Communication Manager Messaging 6.3.111 or greater, Avaya Aura Messaging 6.3.3 SP7 or greater) Avaya Aura ® Call Center Elite Release 6.3.100 or greater

Avaya Aura ® Application Enablement Services

Avaya IP OfficeTM

Temporary License Request Process:

For all requests, including urgent requests, please call the Helpdesk at the numbers below and have the ticket flagged as “Business Critical” (1 business day resolution) and indicate your request is for temporary licenses due to Hurricane Florence. Once the customer’s request is approved by Avaya, the customer may access temporary licenses for up to 60 days.

Note that the PLDS, RFA and KRS Helpdesk personnel will require sufficient time to evaluate and approve the request. If the originator of the ticket does not receive feedback according to their needs, they should request an escalation from the Avaya Helpdesk.

For the USA, please call 1-866-AVAYA IT (+1-866-282-9248) or 1-720-444-0130

Canada and CALA users should call +1 720-444-0130

Please note: This is a TEMPORARY PROCESS to provide assistance to Avaya’s customers during the Hurricane Florence emergency.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today’s digital world requires communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005592/en/