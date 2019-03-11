Avaya : Wins GOLD in 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to
enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, was presented
with a GOLD Stevie Award in the Category: Innovation in Customer Service
- Telecommunications Industries in the 13th annual Stevie
Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top
honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and
sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the
world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious
American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet at Caesars
Palace in Las Vegas, NV, which more than 700 executives from the U.S.A.
and several other nations attended.
“We are honored and humbled to win the GOLD award in innovation for
customer service as further validation of our commitment to better
meeting the evolving needs of our customers and partners,” said Ed
Nalbandian, president of services, Avaya. “We know how critically
important the right communications solutions and services are for
organizations to collaborate effectively, make smarter decisions and
drive better business results. We are focused on delivering experiences
that matter for our customers.”
The award was received for FAST PASS, whereby Avaya Services Delivery
provides customers an accelerated access to engineers–one of the first
in the industry. When an entitled client requests technical support via
the Avaya Support Website, they receive a phone call promptly from an
engineer 24x7x365 regardless of the severity of the issue or their
location.
The preventative monitoring of system performance and the ability to
quickly find and fix problems help keep Avaya communications solutions
running optimally. Remote diagnostics and resolutions help to rapidly
resolve potential problems, saving time and reducing the risk of an
outage. Avaya offers every level of support for communications solutions
with both niche and end-to-end services, available globally.
“All of the Stevie Award winners should be very proud of their
achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed
that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition,” said
Stevie Awards President and founder, Michael Gallagher.
More than 2,700 nominations from organizations in 45 nations of all
sizes across multiple industries were evaluated in this year’s
competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than
150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.
Entries were considered in 93 categories for customer service and
contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award
for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of
the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements,
ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or
Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the
Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution
providers.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the
list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day
millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over
one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win –
by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and
employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to
enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud,
on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed
to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re
the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that
Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie
Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The
International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers,
the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales
& Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000
entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring
organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the
Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service
include Sales Partnerships and ValueSelling Associates.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All
statements other than statements of historical fact are
“forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state
securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of
forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue,"
"could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,”
"plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or
“would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or
comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected
cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved
operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking
statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and
projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions,
estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking
statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are
discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results,
performance or achievements to differ materially from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such
risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the
SEC that are available at www.sec.gov.
The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in
the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors
that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and
uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements
contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes
no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as
otherwise required by law.
Source: Avaya Newsroom
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005286/en/