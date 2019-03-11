Avaya : Wins GOLD in 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, was presented with a GOLD Stevie Award in the Category: Innovation in Customer Service - Telecommunications Industries in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV, which more than 700 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.

“We are honored and humbled to win the GOLD award in innovation for customer service as further validation of our commitment to better meeting the evolving needs of our customers and partners,” said Ed Nalbandian, president of services, Avaya. “We know how critically important the right communications solutions and services are for organizations to collaborate effectively, make smarter decisions and drive better business results. We are focused on delivering experiences that matter for our customers.”

The award was received for FAST PASS, whereby Avaya Services Delivery provides customers an accelerated access to engineers–one of the first in the industry. When an entitled client requests technical support via the Avaya Support Website, they receive a phone call promptly from an engineer 24x7x365 regardless of the severity of the issue or their location.

The preventative monitoring of system performance and the ability to quickly find and fix problems help keep Avaya communications solutions running optimally. Remote diagnostics and resolutions help to rapidly resolve potential problems, saving time and reducing the risk of an outage. Avaya offers every level of support for communications solutions with both niche and end-to-end services, available globally.

“All of the Stevie Award winners should be very proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition,” said Stevie Awards President and founder, Michael Gallagher.

More than 2,700 nominations from organizations in 45 nations of all sizes across multiple industries were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in 93 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

