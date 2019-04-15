Avaya : With Avaya Communications Solutions, City of Fayetteville is Going “All the Way!”

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced that the city of
Fayetteville, North Carolina, famous as the home of Fort Bragg and the 82nd
Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, is bolstering its communications
infrastructure with Avaya IX Workplace solutions to improve customer
experience and workforce efficiency.
Avaya IX Workplace is part of the Avaya Intelligent Xperiences - or
Avaya IX - portfolio of solutions for Contact Center, Unified
Communications and Collaboration, and represents the evolution of
business communications to an intelligent platform underpinned by
customer-led innovation. Avaya IX Workplace takes collaboration and
productivity to new levels, with calling, messaging, meetings, mobility
and team collaboration capabilities that provide users with superior
experiences and drive increased efficiency for organizations of all
kinds.
“The Avaya solution is critical to serving over 210,000 citizens with a
centralized communication infrastructure connecting over forty municipal
offices and locations, including our fire department, police stations,
transit offices and many departments,” said Eddie Taylor, City of
Fayetteville Telecommunications Analyst. “Avaya is instrumental in
creating a seamless and efficient communications platform, enabling
members of our community to quickly get the information and services
they need when they need them. We rely on Avaya’s proven products, and
to us the support they provide is best-in-class.”
The comprehensive teleconferencing and meeting features of Avaya IX
Workplace also provided secure and reliable communications during the
most recent hurricane to hit the region, keeping city officials
connected and engaged with various groups and stakeholders to manage the
situation.
“Effective digital transformation must include collaboration and
workforce engagement solutions, and Fayetteville has successfully
implemented a communications platform that has increased its
organizational effectiveness while improving the lives of its citizens,”
said Chris McGugan, Avaya Senior Vice President, Solutions & Technology.
“And as a proud native of the region near Fayetteville, I am
particularly pleased that Avaya solutions are helping local residents in
times of need, like during natural disasters.”
Avaya IX Workplace is highly flexible and scalable, which gives
assurances regarding the alignment of technology with future growth. The
solution has proven to be highly reliable and effective, and the
redundancy between locations has proven to be very capable and robust.
City of Fayetteville’s solution includes Avaya’s advanced
videoconferencing and calling features for open, highly-reliable and
extensible unified communications for enterprises large or small.
The 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in the city of Fayetteville is
an airborne infantry division designed to respond to crisis
contingencies anywhere in the world within 18 hours. Their motto is: All
the Way!
About the City of Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville is a city in Cumberland
County, North
Carolina, United
States. It is the county
seat of Cumberland County, and is known as the home of Fort
Bragg, a major U.S.
Army installation. Fayetteville has received the All-America
City Award from the National
Civic League three times. Fayetteville is in the Sandhills in
the western part of the Coastal
Plain region, on the Cape
Fear River.
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day
millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over
one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win –
by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and
employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to
enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud,
on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed
to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re
the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that
Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
