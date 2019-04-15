Avaya : With Avaya Communications Solutions, City of Fayetteville is Going “All the Way!”

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced that the city of Fayetteville, North Carolina, famous as the home of Fort Bragg and the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, is bolstering its communications infrastructure with Avaya IX Workplace solutions to improve customer experience and workforce efficiency.

Avaya IX Workplace is part of the Avaya Intelligent Xperiences - or Avaya IX - portfolio of solutions for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Collaboration, and represents the evolution of business communications to an intelligent platform underpinned by customer-led innovation. Avaya IX Workplace takes collaboration and productivity to new levels, with calling, messaging, meetings, mobility and team collaboration capabilities that provide users with superior experiences and drive increased efficiency for organizations of all kinds.

“The Avaya solution is critical to serving over 210,000 citizens with a centralized communication infrastructure connecting over forty municipal offices and locations, including our fire department, police stations, transit offices and many departments,” said Eddie Taylor, City of Fayetteville Telecommunications Analyst. “Avaya is instrumental in creating a seamless and efficient communications platform, enabling members of our community to quickly get the information and services they need when they need them. We rely on Avaya’s proven products, and to us the support they provide is best-in-class.”

The comprehensive teleconferencing and meeting features of Avaya IX Workplace also provided secure and reliable communications during the most recent hurricane to hit the region, keeping city officials connected and engaged with various groups and stakeholders to manage the situation.

“Effective digital transformation must include collaboration and workforce engagement solutions, and Fayetteville has successfully implemented a communications platform that has increased its organizational effectiveness while improving the lives of its citizens,” said Chris McGugan, Avaya Senior Vice President, Solutions & Technology. “And as a proud native of the region near Fayetteville, I am particularly pleased that Avaya solutions are helping local residents in times of need, like during natural disasters.”

Avaya IX Workplace is highly flexible and scalable, which gives assurances regarding the alignment of technology with future growth. The solution has proven to be highly reliable and effective, and the redundancy between locations has proven to be very capable and robust. City of Fayetteville’s solution includes Avaya’s advanced videoconferencing and calling features for open, highly-reliable and extensible unified communications for enterprises large or small.

The 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in the city of Fayetteville is an airborne infantry division designed to respond to crisis contingencies anywhere in the world within 18 hours. Their motto is: All the Way!

About the City of Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville is a city in Cumberland County, North Carolina, United States. It is the county seat of Cumberland County, and is known as the home of Fort Bragg, a major U.S. Army installation. Fayetteville has received the All-America City Award from the National Civic League three times. Fayetteville is in the Sandhills in the western part of the Coastal Plain region, on the Cape Fear River.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to expected feature releases and statements about future products, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

