Avaya : and Afiniti Expand Partnership, Bringing the Power of AI to Any Size of Business, Introduce Avaya AI Routing with Afiniti AiRo

Behavioral pairing AI goes mainstream, improving customer and agent satisfaction, operational metrics, and customer lifetime value

Avaya ENGAGE 2020 – At its Avaya ENGAGE 2020 user conference today, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, and Afiniti, the leading provider of AI-based behavioral pairing technology, announced Avaya AI Routing with Afiniti AiRo, a new offering in the Avaya IX™ Contact Center portfolio that enables companies of all sizes and industries to improve customer interactions and employee engagement by optimally pairing customers with contact center agents using artificial intelligence.

Avaya AI Routing with Afiniti AiRo identifies subtle and valuable patterns in human interactions, which facilitates better pairings between a customer and the optimal agent to drive better outcomes from resulting conversations. The product represents a significant step-change in the availability of AI-driven behavioral pairing technology for organizations of any size, rather than solely large enterprises, expanding the total addressable market by millions of agents.

“Avaya’s vision is to help organizations provide exceptional experiences for their customers and their employees through advanced AI and machine learning technologies natively integrated with Avaya IX Contact Center solutions,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President and CEO. “Organizations that are using AI in their contact centers have seen greater efficiency in service delivery, including 53% greater agent productivity, 61% higher first contact resolution rates, and a 48% increase in the average revenue per customer contact. With Avaya AI Routing with Afiniti AiRo, AI in the contact center goes mainstream to dramatically enhance customer experience, create a more engaged, customer-facing workforce and drive increased revenue.”

Avaya AI Routing with Afiniti AiRo is an intuitive self-service product that enables organizations to add their own data sources, select the key metrics to optimize for, and view the AI model performance using a detailed portal. Customers are able to track the real-time incremental value delivered to their businesses, allowing them to rapidly adapt to changes in market, industry, environmental, and consumer demands.

“Avaya AI Routing with Afiniti AiRo is poised to transform how small and medium businesses use artificial intelligence to optimize customer interactions,” said Zia Chishti, Chairman and CEO of Afiniti. “For the first time, clients’ in-house data teams can take control of Afiniti's award-winning AI using an interactive dashboard, and in real-time forecast and measure the benefit our technology generates. While our core Afiniti platform will continue to address the large enterprise market, AiRo massively extends our technology to enable businesses with contact centers under a thousand agents to better pair their customers with their agents.”

“This new joint development between Afiniti and Avaya has two main advantages for customers,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics. “It will aid in driving broader adoption of AI routing as customers will be able to choose the optimization metric that best suits their business and it can be deployed in contact centers with as few as 30 agents in a queue.”

The benefits of the new integration between Afiniti behavioral pairing and Avaya IX Contact Center include:

Measurable Results – Track the measured impact of Avaya AI Routing with Afiniti AiRo on contact center operations at all times, including incremental revenue generated, customer retention, first contact resolution, and average handle time metrics. Choose the optimization metric that aligns with your desired business outcomes.

– Track the measured impact of Avaya AI Routing with Afiniti AiRo on contact center operations at all times, including incremental revenue generated, customer retention, first contact resolution, and average handle time metrics. Choose the optimization metric that aligns with your desired business outcomes. Self-Service Interface – Control all features singlehandedly with an intuitive dashboard powered by AI-driven recommendations for improving results and constant access to product support teams.

– Control all features singlehandedly with an intuitive dashboard powered by AI-driven recommendations for improving results and constant access to product support teams. Data Inputs and Quality Assurance – Connect your own CRM, call outcome, and telephony data, and test the data integrity before AI models run. Purchase industry-specific third-party data enhancements to further power the model.

– Connect your own CRM, call outcome, and telephony data, and test the data integrity before AI models run. Purchase industry-specific third-party data enhancements to further power the model. Performance Portal – View your contact center environment quickly and easily, including real time call flows, characteristics like call volume and pairing choice, as well as your results. Gain a greater understanding of key performance drivers in your business.

– View your contact center environment quickly and easily, including real time call flows, characteristics like call volume and pairing choice, as well as your results. Gain a greater understanding of key performance drivers in your business. Usage Pricing Model – Optimize operational metrics free of charge with the flexibility to upgrade and add advanced metrics for a usage-based price.

Also currently available is Afiniti’s flagship Enterprise Behavioral Pairing™ (EBP) product integrated into Avaya IX™ Contact Center, which was recently recognized by CUSTOMER Magazine with their 14th Annual Contact Center Technology Award.

Afiniti is a charter member of A.I.Connect, an Avaya-led initiative that brings together an ecosystem of vendors and developers taking an active part in building AI-driven solutions. A.I.Connect is accelerating the adoption of AI solutions in contact center and unified communications solutions.

Avaya AI Routing with Afiniti AiRo, and much more, is being showcased at Avaya ENGAGE 2020, the annual conference for the world’s largest community of contact center and unified communications users. The event is taking place in Phoenix, AZ from February 2nd to 5th and is expected to attract 3,000 attendees. Visit Avaya’s booth to see a demo.

