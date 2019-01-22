Avaya : and Verint Extend Workforce Engagement Management for Cloud

Avaya ENGAGE® 2019-- Avaya Holdings
Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) and Verint Systems Inc., The Customer Engagement
Company ™, (NASDAQ: VRNT) today
announced an expansion of their partnership to introduce cloud
deployments for Avaya Workforce Engagement Management, improving
customer experience through operational intelligence in the contact
center. Avaya‘s suite of workforce engagement capabilities can be
deployed in any manner from on-premises to cloud services supporting
public, private or hybrid deployment models.
Verint and Avaya, strategic partners for nearly 15 years, currently
provide omnichannel and voice contact center and WEM solutions to tens
of thousands of customers worldwide, ranging from small-to-medium
businesses (SMB) to large enterprises with thousands of seats. Avaya and
Verint expect that their current offering will continue to satisfy a
wide range of customer requirements, and ongoing co-development will
further expand WEM capabilities.
Avaya IX Workforce Engagement is a new offering introduced as part of
the Avaya Intelligent Xperiences - or Avaya IX - solution naming
architecture unveiled this week at the company’s annual ENGAGE user
group conference. Based on input from customers and partners, the new
naming will streamline Avaya’s portfolio of solutions and reflect the
wealth of experience Avaya brings to bear for customers as they
transform digitally and move their solutions into the cloud.
“Avaya and Verint coming together in the cloud to provide a full range
of consumption options without sacrificing capabilities or
addressability is a headline moment for their joint customers and for
future cloud contact center projects,” said Nancy Jamison, Principal
Analyst Customer Contact, Frost & Sullivan. “This is a compelling cloud
contact center offer with strong WFO/WEM capabilities, and a significant
leap forward to meet the needs of a growing market opportunity.”
Avaya IX Workforce Engagement delivers the full spectrum of WEM
functionality including voice call and screen compliance recording with
full encryption, quality monitoring, performance management, workforce
management, speech analytics, customer feedback and desktop process
analytics. It includes pause and resume controls to assist with
adherence to information security compliance frameworks. Customers can
apply these cloud services as a stand-alone Avaya IX Workforce
Engagement solution enabling existing installations of Avaya contact
center technologies. Alternately, call center workloads can be migrated
or implemented in the Avaya cloud alongside Avaya IX Workforce
Engagement.
“The cloud consumption availability of Avaya IX Workforce Engagement
helps our customers become vastly more agile than ever before in
effecting and realizing outcomes from the customer experience
transformation,” said Chris McGugan, Avaya Senior Vice President,
Solutions and Technologies. “Avaya IX Workforce Engagement enables
organizations to generate a faster ROI and easily add new capabilities
to bolster workforce engagement and productivity that enhances their
customer experience.”
“Today’s announcement further extends the long and successful
partnership between Verint and Avaya, and our customers can benefit from
the deeper integration and joint R&D efforts to strengthen the
consumption of Avaya IX Workforce Engagement alongside Avaya platforms
anywhere,” said John Bourne, Senior Vice President, Global Channels and
Alliances, Verint. “Avaya IX Workforce Engagement offers a
full-featured, unified solution for both cloud and on premise contact
centers to meet organizations’ unique needs and budget in a true
consumption-based pricing model, suitable for large, multinational
enterprises and small to midsize businesses.”
Key benefits of Avaya IX Workforce Engagement include:
Generate Fast Return on Investment
-
Pay only for what is needed; choose a service package that meets your
specific business requirements
-
Minimize upfront investment and take advantage of usage-based pricing
-
Quickly add new functionality as it is needed
Improve Customer Engagement and Productivity
-
Securely capture, analyze and store customer and agent interactions to
pinpoint areas of excellence and guide improvements
-
Help every agent become a superstar through interaction evaluations
Simplify Operating Environment
-
Choose from private, public, hybrid or mixed cloud deployment
-
Secure, available and flexible environment
-
Dynamic elastic scaling and rapid provisioning
-
Secure and compliant multi-tenant architecture within public cloud
deployments
-
Get automatic software updates and upgrades at no additional cost or
effort with no disruption to business
Innogy, a large energy company based in Germany with more than 38,000
employees, recently chose the new Avaya IX Workforce Engagement offering
for its contact center. “We were faced with an imminent sustainability
decision for our on-premise telephony solution with unique and complex
requirements from our business to meet the needs of the customer,” said
Andy Parkinson, Programme Manager, Innogy Business Services UK. “We
embarked on an extensive internal review and tender of our Contact
Center Technologies and chose Avaya and Verint for their functionality,
proven experience and their availability of key skills and the
capabilities of their platforms. In partnership with one of their Cloud
Partners, 4Net Technologies, they helped us deliver our Cloud
Transformation Program over a 12-month period. We have been in
production with around 3,000 agents for over 12 months and we feel
validated in our choice of going cloud and consuming Avaya and Verint’s
Contact Center Avaya IX Workforce Engagement platform.”
