Avaya : is Recognized as an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Communications

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been named an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Communications. Gartner defines Unified Communications (UC) solutions — equipment, software and services — as offerings that facilitate the use of multiple enterprise communications methods to achieve those aims. UC solutions integrate communications channels (media), networks and systems, as well as IT business applications, and, in some cases, consumer applications and devices.

“We believe that being named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Communications once again is indicative of the progress we continue to make in customer-led innovation,” said Jim Chirico, President and CEO, Avaya. “We’re extremely grateful for the recognition by customers and partners that we are exceeding their needs for unified communications, and for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights.”

Avaya IX Workplace unified communication solutions take collaboration and productivity to new levels, designed to incorporate calling, messaging, meetings, and team collaboration all into one, easy-to-use platform. Reducing complexity also reduces the security risks and productivity drain from having multiple solutions in the workplace. Teams are better connected and enabled, becoming stronger customer advocates and driving improved brand loyalty. Avaya IX Workplace can be delivered in whatever way customers prefer—on premise or private, public or hybrid cloud.

Avaya is also positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications by Gartner analysts, marking the 9th time that Avaya has been in the Leaders quadrant. More than 130,000 customers around the globe rely on Avaya to reliably deliver secure, intelligent connections for their customers and employees, including 95% of the Fortune 500.

Gartner defines the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice as “a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals.” To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors.

Avaya’s award-winning solutions were praised by customers from a wide range of industries, including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology, Hospitality, Healthcare and more1:

“Avaya demonstrates true partnership, delivering excellent service.”

“Satisfaction at its best! Avaya has come a long way to deliver excellent customer satisfaction. With innovation and new technology, Avaya continues to strive to be a better industry leader.”

“Excellent business partners…excellent products.”

“On a single platform, it was possible to manage voice, video, email and fast messaging communications. In addition, customer experience gained a more dynamic and objective perspective.”

“A very good collaboration solution for small office, has some remarkable features…and above all the mobility through the cloud.”

“Avaya is a great partner.”

“Great communications manager that adds value to the business. I have unified communications, flexibility and good performance.”

“Our switch from legacy systems went very well thanks to the experienced pro services group we engaged.”

“Customer support is great and timely. The platform is easy to troubleshoot and the administration is easy and simple.”

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

