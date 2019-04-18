Avaya : is Recognized as an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Communications

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to
enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced
it has been named an April
2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Communications.
Gartner defines Unified
Communications (UC) solutions — equipment, software and services
— as offerings that facilitate the use of multiple enterprise
communications methods to achieve those aims. UC solutions integrate
communications channels (media), networks and systems, as well as IT
business applications, and, in some cases, consumer applications and
devices.
“We believe that being named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice
for Unified Communications once again is indicative of the progress we
continue to make in customer-led innovation,” said Jim Chirico,
President and CEO, Avaya. “We’re extremely grateful for the recognition
by customers and partners that we are exceeding their needs for unified
communications, and for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer
Insights.”
Avaya IX Workplace unified communication solutions take collaboration
and productivity to new levels, designed to incorporate calling,
messaging, meetings, and team collaboration all into one, easy-to-use
platform. Reducing complexity also reduces the security risks and
productivity drain from having multiple solutions in the workplace.
Teams are better connected and enabled, becoming stronger customer
advocates and driving improved brand loyalty. Avaya IX Workplace can be
delivered in whatever way customers prefer—on premise or private,
public or hybrid cloud.
Avaya is also positioned as a Leader in the 2018
Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications by Gartner
analysts, marking the 9th time that Avaya has been in the Leaders
quadrant. More than 130,000 customers around the globe rely on Avaya to
reliably deliver secure, intelligent connections for their customers and
employees, including 95% of the Fortune 500.
Gartner defines the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice as “a
recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user
professionals.” To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous
criteria for recognizing vendors.
Avaya’s award-winning solutions were praised by customers from a wide
range of industries, including Financial Services, Manufacturing,
Technology, Hospitality, Healthcare and more1:
-
“Avaya demonstrates true partnership, delivering excellent service.”
-
“Satisfaction at its best! Avaya has come a long way to deliver
excellent customer satisfaction. With innovation and new technology,
Avaya continues to strive to be a better industry leader.”
-
“Excellent business partners…excellent products.”
-
“On a single platform, it was possible to manage voice, video, email
and fast messaging communications. In addition, customer experience
gained a more dynamic and objective perspective.”
-
“A very good collaboration solution for small office, has some
remarkable features…and above all the mobility through the cloud.”
-
“Avaya is a great partner.”
-
“Great communications manager that adds value to the business. I have
unified communications, flexibility and good performance.”
-
“Our switch from legacy systems went very well thanks to the
experienced pro services group we engaged.”
-
“Customer support is great and timely. The platform is easy to
troubleshoot and the administration is easy and simple.”
